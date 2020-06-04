Keynotes from Xactly Founder and CEO Chris Cabrera, Forrester Principal Analyst Mary Shea

Customer panel with executives from Salesforce, Slack and other leading companies

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced the agenda for its annual conference Xactly Unleashed, that ⁠— for the first time⁠— will be held in a virtual setting, completely free of charge.

The conference lineup will feature keynote presentations from Xactly executives, including CEO and founder Chris Cabrera, and Forrester Principal Analyst Mary Shea. In addition, Chief Customer Officer Bernie Kassar will lead a vibrant panel discussion with executives from Salesforce, Slack, Cox Automotive, and Flowserve. The focus of the conversation will be on the future of sales and the essential steps that companies must take to survive and remain competitive. Designed to inspire and motivate, the session will arm audiences with actionable insights to strategically navigate their sales organizations through current economic challenges.

In addition, there will be several breakout sessions featuring strategies to best manage sales performance to assure accelerating recovery and growth. These sessions will touch on a variety of timely topics such as business variance, the end-to-end compensation process, automation, and data. Attendees will gain invaluable tactical and strategic advice to help them unleash the true potential of their sales teams.

Additionally, Xactly is offering three on-demand options that are available all day long. This includes the:

XactlyLovesMe Lounge, a space to network with fellow attendees;

Partner Pavilion, a setting to learn more about Xactly’s partners; and

The Wellness Room, a safe environment to relax that offers guided meditation, yoga, provided by Alo Moves , and “BK’s Life Hacks” shared directly from Kassar.

“We are proud to report that this year’s Unleashed Summit will see its highest rate of participation ever,” said Brett Theiss, Xactly’s head of marketing. “Our team has been working tirelessly to make this the most engaging and compelling conference the Sales Performance Management industry has ever seen. With a strong agenda planned, we are eager to see this vision come to fruition and drive forward our mission of empowering sales teams to achieve greatness — during a pivotal time when salespeople are more crucial to an organization than ever before.”

