Herndon, VA, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) is proud to share that CIT GAP Funds Senior Investment Director, Marco Rubin, has launched a new podcast series, “Gritty Frontlines: Authentic Stories on Starting a Company”. Along with co-host Erin Pearson, Client Partner at 3Pillar Global, the independent podcast will feature interviews with a wide range of entrepreneurs and founders to showcase the often untold journey of building and growing a company.



“Media coverage of startups is a lot like an HGTV show portraying the building of a home – a grueling one to two year process is boiled down into a 30-minute episode that makes it look like a fun experience. The professional and personal sacrifices required to get a startup off the ground are often left out of the unicorn-like startup narrative,” said Rubin. “I am constantly inspired by the entrepreneurs I work with at CIT GAP Funds who are in the earliest stages of their companies. Erin and I started this podcast project to inform and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs with authentic stories from the frontlines of building startups.”



The podcast’s thoughtful episodes are designed to serve as a resource for first-time entrepreneurs who have just started an early-stage company or are thinking of starting one. Guests will include innovators and founders from across the U.S. and abroad, creating a diverse collection of startup stories based on varying backgrounds, industries, missions and personal experiences with launching a technology company. Topics will address an array of issues, from building on an idea to form a company and identifying the best time to start one, to building a team, when to exit, etc. As hosts, Rubin and Pearson bring a blend of their respective insights – angel and venture capital, and startup and product marketing – to the discussions.



“There is a never ending supply of struggles to overcome when forming and growing a startup. Our goal for Gritty Frontlines is to give entrepreneurs a platform to truthfully discuss the “gritty” lessons they have learned along the way,” said Pearson. “Marco and I look forward to collecting insight and solutions that will benefit the startup community. We thank our podcast guests for speaking honestly with us, and hope that by building a community of entrepreneurs willing to show some behind the scenes realities of embarking on a startup, that others may be more successful in their own journey.”



Since 2005, CIT GAP Funds has invested in Virginia’s leading technology, clean tech and life science start-ups. CIT concentrates on the​ ​​early commercialization and ​​seed funding stages of innovation, ​​​helping innovators and ​tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. The Gritty Frontlines podcast will serve as a valuable resource to a growing community of entrepreneurs.



Gritty Frontlines is accepting nominations for podcast guests. If you know someone who should be considered for an interview on the show, please email: grittyfrontlines@gmail.com.



About CIT GAP Funds

CIT GAP Funds makes seed-stage equity investments in Virginia-based technology, clean tech and life science companies with a high potential for achieving rapid growth and generating significant economic return for entrepreneurs, co-investors and the Commonwealth of Virginia. CIT GAP Funds’ investments are overseen by the CIT GAP Funds Investment Advisory Board (IAB). This independent, third-party panel consists of leading regional entrepreneurs, angel and strategic investors, and venture capital firms such as New Enterprise Associates, Grotech Ventures, Valhalla Partners, Harbert Venture Partners HIG Ventures, Edison Ventures, In-Q-Tel, Intersouth Partners, SJF Ventures, Carilion Health Systems, Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, and Alpha Natural Resources. For more information, please visit www.citgapfunds.org.



About the Center for Innovative Technology (CIT)

Investing in Virginia's Growth | CIT concentrates on the early commercialization and seed funding stages of innovation, helping innovators and tech entrepreneurs launch and grow new companies, create high paying jobs and accelerate economic growth throughout the entire state of Virginia. Founded in 1985, CIT accelerates next-generation technologies and technology companies through commercialization, capital formation, market development initiatives, and expansion of broadband throughout Virginia. Our programs include | CIT GAP Funds | Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) | Virginia Founders Fund | Broadband/Rural Broadband | Smart Communities | Cybersecurity | Unmanned Systems | SBIR/STTR Support (Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) & Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs) | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. CIT’s CAGE Code is 1UP71. Contact: 2214 Rock Hill Road #600, Herndon, VA 20170 | 703.689.3000 | www.cit.org | You can also follow CIT on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Dan Warren LaunchTech Communications 443-977-9638 dan@goLaunchTech.com Sara (Pomakoy) Poole Center for Innovative Technology (CIT) sara.poole@cit.org