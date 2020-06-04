New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Selective Soldering Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305181/?utm_source=GNW

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, DDM Novastar LLC; Ebso GmbH; epm Handels AG; ERSA GmbH; ITW EAE; Japan Unix Co. Ltd.; Juki Corporation; Pillarhouse USA, Inc.; SEHO Systems GmbH; Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.; Tai`an Puhui Electric Technology Co., Ltd.; Tamura H.A. Machinery, Inc.





SELECTIVE SOLDERING MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Selective Soldering - An Overview Selective Soldering Machines and Equipment - Key Features and Uses Growth of SMT Equipment and Flexible PCBs Form Strong Base for SSE Demand Growth of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards - A Business Case for SSE Selective Soldering Still Enjoys Growth despite Shift from TH to SMT Component Laser Soldering - An Important Selective Soldering Process Types of Selective Soldering Processes and Their Features Market Outlook Established ECMS Industry Drives Demand for SSE in Asia-Pacific Competition - A Brief Note Price-based Competition Global Competitor Market Shares Selective Soldering Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ACE Production Technologies (USA) DDM Novastar LLC (USA) Ebso GmbH (Germany) epm Handels AG (Switzerland) ERSA GmbH (Germany) Hentec Industries, Inc. (USA) INERTEC Löttechnologien GmbH (Germany) ITW EAE (USA) Japan Unix Co. Ltd. (Japan) Juki Corporation (Japan) Juki Automation Systems, Inc. (USA) Pillarhouse USA, Inc. (USA) SEHO Systems GmbH (Germany) Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China) Tai'an Puhui Electric Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Tamura H.A. Machinery, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Trend-Setting Technologies Intensifying R&D to Foster Growth Lead-Free Solder Emboldens Growth Opportunities Small but Persistent Demand for Through-Hole Components Drives Growth Automation - A Buzz Word in Selective Soldering Market Automated Selective Soldering of SMT Components Automated Selective Soldering Need of the Hour for Soldering PCBs with Double-Sided SMT Content Innovations Drive Selective Soldering Market Growth Selective Aperture Tooling over Wave Solder Mass Selective Dip Solder Foundation Miniature Wave Selective Solder Fountains Laser Selective Soldering System Selective Flux Applicators Advantages of Miniature Wave Selective Soldering over Wave Soldering No-Clean Flux Encourages Efficiency in Selective Soldering Cost and Quality Issues Drive Industry towards Selective Soldering Shrinking Component Size Paints Brighter Prospects Next Generation Electronics: A Tantalizing Opportunity for Selective Soldering Challenges Associated with Use of SSE

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Selective Soldering Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Selective Soldering Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Selective Soldering Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Networking & Communication (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Networking & Communication (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Networking & Communication (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 7: Consumer Electronics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Consumer Electronics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Automotive (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Automotive (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Automotive (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Medical, Industrial, & Instrumentation (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Medical, Industrial, & Instrumentation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Medical, Industrial, & Instrumentation (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Selective Soldering Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Selective Soldering Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Selective Soldering Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 21: Selective Soldering Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Selective Soldering Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Selective Soldering Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 24: Canadian Selective Soldering Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Selective Soldering in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Japanese Selective Soldering Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 27: Selective Soldering Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 28: Chinese Demand for Selective Soldering in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Selective Soldering Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chinese Selective Soldering Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Selective Soldering Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European Selective Soldering Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Selective Soldering Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Selective Soldering Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: European Selective Soldering Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 35: Selective Soldering Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Selective Soldering Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 37: Selective Soldering Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 38: French Selective Soldering Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 39: French Selective Soldering Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 40: Selective Soldering Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: German Selective Soldering Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 42: Selective Soldering Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 43: Italian Demand for Selective Soldering in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Selective Soldering Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 45: Italian Selective Soldering Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Selective Soldering in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: United Kingdom Selective Soldering Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 48: Selective Soldering Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Selective Soldering Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 50: Selective Soldering Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Selective Soldering Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Selective Soldering Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027 Table 53: Asia-Pacific Selective Soldering Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Selective Soldering Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 55: Rest of World Selective Soldering Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Selective Soldering Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019 Table 57: Rest of World Selective Soldering Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 42

