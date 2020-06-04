



Paris, Thursday, 4 June 2020, 5.45 pm CET









Nexity has secured on 3 June 2020 with all its bondholders’ mainly for an exemption from its undertaking to respect its leverage ratio threshold until the approval of the 2021 financial statements.

These agreements come under the previous agreement made1 with banking partners for the Corporate credit facilities.

Nexity thanks its banking partners and bondholders for their support and responsiveness.

Nexity is listed on the SRD and on Euronext’s Compartment A

Member of the indices: SBF 80, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Ticker symbol: NXI – Reuters: NXI.PA – Bloomberg: NXI:FP

ISIN code: FR0010112524

1 See press release of 24 April 2020







