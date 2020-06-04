Rueil Malmaison, 4th June 2020

VINCI wins two contracts to upgrade motorways in Queensland, Australia

Bruce Highway upgrade works worth €114 million

Upgrade contract for one section of the M1 Pacific Motorway, value €60 million

Bruce Highway and M1 Pacific Motorway form the main motorway of Australia’s East coast

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary based in Australia, has won two contracts in Queensland, Australia.

The first contract, in a joint venture with John Holland (50:50), will deliver important flood proofing and congestion-busting upgrades along the Bruce Highway in the Sunshine Coast region, north of Brisbane. The contract, worth €114 million (AU$185 million), includes works to upgrade interchanges, new road connections, new bridges, and new drainage structures under the highway.

The second contract covers the first package of the M1 Pacific Motorway upgrade, from the Varsity Lakes to Tugun (VL2T), near the Queensland/New South Wales border. This €60 million (AU$97 million) contract involves widening a 2km section of motorway to three lanes in each direction, as well as the construction of the Gold Coast’s first ever Diverging Diamond Interchange at Burleigh Heads. These upgrades, which will incorporate smart motorways technologies, will ease the travel time of more than 90,000 motorists using this section of the Pacific Motorway every day.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing more than 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment