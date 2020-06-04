Press release

Combined General Meeting of 26 June 2020

Meeting to be held behind closed doors

Information about how to access or consult documents

Paris, 4 June 2020

In view of the current situation relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and applicable requirements1, the Chief Executive Officer of MRM has been delegated authority by the Board of Directors and opted to hold the Combined General Meeting of 26 June 2020 behind closed doors at the Company’s registered office, with no shareholders attending in person.

As shareholders will be unable to attend the meeting in person or be represented by someone else in person, they will only be able to vote by post or grant authority to the Chairman (or if applicable, appoint a third party to vote by post) using the form provided for this purpose, which can be downloaded from the Company’s website ( www.mrminvest.com > Finance > Shareholders > General Meetings).

The documents listed in Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available on the MRM website ( www.mrminvest.com > Finance > Shareholders > General Meetings) in accordance with applicable legal time frames, or can be obtained on request from the Company (relation_finances@mrminvest.com).

The notice for the Combined General Meeting of 26 June 2020 will be published on 10 June 2020 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires and in a journal of legal notices, and will be available on the Company’s website on the same day. Details of how to participate remotely in the meeting will be provided in the meeting notice and on the Company’s website.

The section dedicated to the General Meeting on the MRM website will be updated to take account of any changes that may occur before the meeting is held. Shareholders are therefore invited to check the website regularly.

Preparatory documents for the meeting will also be made available to shareholders as of the date the meeting is convened. Therefore, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements:

Each registered shareholder may, until the fifth day inclusive before the meeting, request, preferably by email sent to relations_finances@mrminvest.com (or by post sent to 5 avenue Kléber 75795 Paris Cedex 16), the Company to send him the documents listed in Articles R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code. The documents will be sent by post or email to the address specified in the request. For holders of bearer shares, in order to exercise this right, they must provide a valid shareholding certificate delivered by their approved intermediary;

All shareholders can access the documents listed in Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code at the Company’s registered office.

For any questions relating to the Combined General Meeting of 26 June 2020, shareholders are invited to send an email to the Company (relation_finances@mrminvest.com ) .

Calendar

Revenues for the second quarter and 2020 annual results are due on 29 July 2020 before market opening.

About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 59.9% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000060196 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP – Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

For more information:

MRM

5, avenue Kléber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

France

T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00



relation_finances@mrminvest.com Isabelle Laurent, OPRG Financial

T +33 (0)1 53 32 61 51

M +33 (0)6 42 37 54 17

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr





Website: www.mrminvest.com









1 Order n°2020-321 of 25 March 2020 and decrees n°2020-548 of 11 May 2020 and n°2020-663 of 31 May 2020







