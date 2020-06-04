Company Announcement

No. 15/2020





Copenhagen, 4 June 2020





Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Claus Gregersen

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0060696300 – STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 98.8 849 shares 98.85 706 shares 98.9 792 shares 98.95 2,706 shares



d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,053 shares

98.903

e)

Date of the transaction

2020-06-04

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,

phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group



Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world leading manufacturer of cigars and pipe tobacco with an annual production of four billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco.



The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and has a portfolio of more than 200 global and local brands.



Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 11,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com





