An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Devices market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$74.1 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$73.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Devices segment will reach a market size of US$368 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Brain Monitoring Devices market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$920.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Brain Monitoring Devices market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.; Cadwell Laboratories Inc.; CAS Medical Systems; Compumedics Germany GmbH; Compumedics Ltd.; Electrical Geodesics Inc.; Elekta AB ; HeadSense Medical Inc.; Integra Life Sciences Corporation; Masimo Corporation; Medtronic Plc.; Natus Medical Inc.; NeuroWave Systems Inc.; Nihon Kohden Corporation; Nonin Medical, Inc.; Ornim Medical; Raumedic AG; Rimed Inc.; Spiegelberg GmbH; Third Eye Diagnostics Inc.





BRAIN MONITORING DEVICES MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Brain Monitoring Devices Play Indispensible Role in Diagnosing Brain Disorders Recent Market Activity Neurological Diseases - Key Facts in a Nutshell Select Common Neurological Diseases and their Causes Brain Function Monitoring Gains Importance Globally; Drives Demand for Devices A Gist of Key Market Drivers Major Market Restraints Developed Regions Take the Lead; Developing to Drive Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Brain Monitoring Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. (USA) Cadwell Laboratories, Inc. (USA) CAS Medical Systems (USA) Compumedics, Ltd. (Australia) Compumedics Germany GmbH (Germany) Elekta AB (Sweden) Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (USA) HeadSense Medical, Inc. (USA) Integra Life Sciences Corporation (USA) Masimo Corporation (USA) Medtronic, Plc. (Ireland) MEG International Services Ltd. (Canada) Natus Medical Incorporated (USA) NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (USA) Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan) Nonin Medical, Inc. (USA) Ornim Medical (Israel) Rimed, Inc. (USA) Raumedic AG (Germany) Spiegelberg GmbH (Germany) Third Eye Diagnostics, Inc. (USA) Vittamed Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Targeted Conditions Drive Growth Incidence and Prevalence of Select Target Conditions for Brain Monitoring Growing Prevalence of Epilepsy to Drive Demand for EEG Devices Rising Incidence Rate of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) to Drive Demand for ICP Monitors Aging Population: The Cornerstone of Growth in Brain Monitoring Devices Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store Lower Public Awareness Calls for Improved Awareness Campaign Designs Dissolvable, Flexible Silicon Electronic Device to Aid Brain Monitoring

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Brain Monitoring Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Brain Monitoring Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Devices (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Devices (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Devices (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Accessories (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Accessories (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Accessories (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) (Disease Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) (Disease Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2

to 2019 Table 12: Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) (Disease Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Parkinson’s Disease (Disease Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Parkinson’s Disease (Disease Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Parkinson’s Disease (Disease Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Sleep Disorders (Disease Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Sleep Disorders (Disease Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Sleep Disorders (Disease Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Epilepsy (Disease Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Epilepsy (Disease Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Epilepsy (Disease Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Huntington`s Disease (Disease Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Huntington`s Disease (Disease Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Huntington`s Disease (Disease Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Headache Disorders (Disease Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Headache Disorders (Disease Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Headache Disorders (Disease Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Other Diseases (Disease Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Other Diseases (Disease Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 30: Other Diseases (Disease Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 36: Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: Neurological Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 38: Neurological Centers (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 39: Neurological Centers (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 41: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 42: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 44: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 45: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 46: United States Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 47: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: United States Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: United States Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2

to 2027 Table 50: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the United States by Disease Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: United States Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: United States Brain Monitoring Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 54: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 55: Canadian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Canadian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 57: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 58: Canadian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 59: Canadian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Review by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 60: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 61: Canadian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 63: Canadian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 64: Japanese Market for Brain Monitoring Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: Japanese Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Japanese Market for Brain Monitoring Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Japanese Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Brain Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Japanese Brain Monitoring Devices Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 73: Chinese Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Chinese Brain Monitoring Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Chinese Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019 Table 78: Chinese Brain Monitoring Devices Market by Disease Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Chinese Demand for Brain Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Chinese Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Brain Monitoring Devices Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 82: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 83: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 86: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020-2027 Table 89: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 90: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: European Brain Monitoring Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 92: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: European Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 94: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: French Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 96: French Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in France by Disease Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: French Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019 Table 99: French Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Brain Monitoring Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 101: French Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: French Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 103: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: German Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: German Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: German Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: German Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: German Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 112: Italian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Italian Brain Monitoring Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 115: Italian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019 Table 117: Italian Brain Monitoring Devices Market by Disease Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 118: Italian Demand for Brain Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 120: Italian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Brain Monitoring Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 123: United Kingdom Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Brain Monitoring Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 125: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 126: United Kingdom Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Brain Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: United Kingdom Brain Monitoring Devices Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 129: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 130: Spanish Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Spanish Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 132: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 133: Spanish Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 134: Spanish Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Review by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 135: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 136: Spanish Brain Monitoring Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 138: Spanish Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 139: Russian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 141: Russian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 142: Russian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 143: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Russia by Disease Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 144: Russian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Russian Brain Monitoring Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 146: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 147: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 148: Rest of Europe Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 149: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Rest of Europe Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Rest of Europe Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020-2027 Table 152: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Rest of Europe Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Rest of Europe Brain Monitoring Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 155: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 156: Rest of Europe Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 157: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 158: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 159: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 162: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Disease Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019 Table 165: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Brain Monitoring Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 167: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 168: Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 169: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 170: Australian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 171: Australian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 173: Australian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019 Table 174: Australian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 176: Australian Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 177: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 178: Indian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Indian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 181: Indian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Indian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Review by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 183: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 184: Indian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 186: Indian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 187: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: South Korean Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 189: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: South Korean Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019 Table 192: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: South Korean Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 195: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Brain Monitoring Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Brain Monitoring Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Brain Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Brain Monitoring Devices Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 204: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 205: Latin American Brain Monitoring Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 206: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 207: Latin American Brain Monitoring Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 208: Latin American Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 210: Latin American Brain Monitoring Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 211: Latin American Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 212: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019 Table 213: Latin American Brain Monitoring Devices Market by Disease Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 214: Latin American Demand for Brain Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 215: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 216: Latin American Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 217: Argentinean Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 218: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 219: Argentinean Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 220: Argentinean Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020-2027 Table 221: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 222: Argentinean Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: Argentinean Brain Monitoring Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 224: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 225: Argentinean Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 226: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 227: Brazilian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 228: Brazilian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 229: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Brazil by Disease Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 230: Brazilian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019 Table 231: Brazilian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 232: Brain Monitoring Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 233: Brazilian Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 234: Brazilian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 235: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 236: Mexican Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 237: Mexican Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 238: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 239: Mexican Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019 Table 240: Mexican Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 241: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 242: Mexican Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 243: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 244: Rest of Latin America Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 245: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 246: Rest of Latin America Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 247: Rest of Latin America Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 248: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by Disease Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 249: Rest of Latin America Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 250: Rest of Latin America Brain Monitoring Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 251: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 252: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 253: The Middle East Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 254: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 255: The Middle East Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 256: The Middle East Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 257: The Middle East Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 258: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 259: The Middle East Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 260: The Middle East Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market by Disease Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 261: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Disease Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 262: The Middle East Brain Monitoring Devices Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 263: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 264: The Middle East Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 265: Iranian Market for Brain Monitoring Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 266: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 267: Iranian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 268: Iranian Market for Brain Monitoring Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 269: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 270: Iranian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 271: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Brain Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 272: Iranian Brain Monitoring Devices Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 273: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 274: Israeli Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 275: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 276: Israeli Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 277: Israeli Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020-2027 Table 278: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by Disease Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 279: Israeli Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 280: Israeli Brain Monitoring Devices Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 281: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 282: Israeli Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 283: Saudi Arabian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 284: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 285: Saudi Arabian Brain Monitoring Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 286: Saudi Arabian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 287: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019 Table 288: Saudi Arabian Brain Monitoring Devices Market by Disease Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 289: Saudi Arabian Demand for Brain Monitoring Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 290: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 291: Saudi Arabian Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 292: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 293: United Arab Emirates Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 294: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 295: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 296: United Arab Emirates Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019 Table 297: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 298: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 299: United Arab Emirates Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 300: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 301: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 302: Rest of Middle East Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 303: Rest of Middle East Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 304: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 305: Rest of Middle East Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2012-2019 Table 306: Rest of Middle East Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 307: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 308: Rest of Middle East Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 309: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 310: African Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 311: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 312: African Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 313: African Brain Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Disease Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 314: Brain Monitoring Devices Market in Africa by Disease Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 315: African Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown by Disease Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 316: African Brain Monitoring Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 317: Brain Monitoring Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 318: Brain Monitoring Devices Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329794/?utm_source=GNW



