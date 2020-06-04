New York, NY, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via NGO Wire) Dancing Classrooms New York, a 26-year-old organization that cultivates essential life skills in 17,000 NYC children annually through the joyful art and practice of social dance, has developed new online learning opportunities for young people who are currently unable to attend school and after school activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new series of programs, titled Dancing Classrooms: Homeroom Edition, remains grounded in the elements of the company’s beloved instructional framework, called the Dulaine Method, which includes fostering positive verbal and body language; respect and compassion; safe space; self-awareness; humor and joy; and being present.
“Our kids are struggling right now, desperately missing their peers, teachers, and artistic mentors,” says Nancy Kleaver, Dancing Classrooms Executive Director. “As an organization renowned for its pioneering social dance curriculum and social and emotional learning outcomes, it is our duty to make safe spaces for young people to move, connect with one another, expand their understanding of the world through dance, and continue developing the critical soft skills that they need to stay well through this crisis and beyond. I am immensely proud of Dancing Classrooms’ online efforts and excited to learn alongside our amazing teaching artists and school-based partners in the months and years to come.”
Details on the new Dancing Classrooms: Homeroom Edition are outlined below:
For more information, email mary@dancingclassrooms.org.
To find out more information, and to be notified when registration opens for the summer program, please email summer@dancingclassrooms.org.
These new offerings are made possible by the NYC COVID-19 Response and Impact Fund administered by The New York Community Trust and through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a U.S. Small Business Administration loan that helps small businesses keep their workforce employed during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Dancing Classrooms continues to work toward ensuring its future during this crisis and established a COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Donations received to this fund are also supporting these new programs.
About Dancing Classrooms:
Founded in 1994 and made famous by the 2005 documentary film “Mad Hot Ballroom,” Dancing Classrooms cultivates essential life skills in children through the joyful art and practice of social dance. Its vision is to create schools and communities where every child feels connected, respected, safe to make mistakes, and confident to contribute their unique gifts. Research has shown that the Dancing Classrooms’ model helps students develop social-emotional skills like motivation, grit, connection and listening. Year after year, school principals,teachers, and parents witness the elevated self-esteem, strengthened community and increased engagement of each Dancing Classrooms cohort that propels enhanced performance in the semesters that follow. Dancing Classrooms has a network of 17 affiliates across the United States and around the world.
