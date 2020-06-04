Albany, NY, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering and Science (NY CREATES) today announced AIM Photonics will be featured on the nationally broadcast educational program Information Matrix as part of its fifth anniversary celebration. Formally established as the American Institute of Manufacturing Photonics in 2015, AIM Photonics has been at the forefront of New York’s success in the Integrated Photonics arena.

More than a decade ago, Department of Defense and DARPA funds were first committed to photonics programs at the Albany Nanotech site. Industry collaboration and creative partnerships have driven this technology focus forward, as the next realm of integrated photonics design and devices are being developed at AIM Photonics facilities at NY CREATES in Albany and Rochester, NY, including the AIM Test, Assembly, and Packaging (TAP) facility.

The national broadcast on Information Matrix will be hosted by award-winning actor Laurence Fishburne on more than 200 public television stations beginning the week of May 25. This segment was filmed on location at the TAP facility in Rochester, NY, the only open 300mm state-of-the-art photonic packaging research center in the world. The video features some of the incredible innovations and applications of integrated photonics.

National Photonics Institute Chair Edward White said, “AIM Photonics represents the best in American innovation, leveraging the talent and expertise of some of New York’s best colleges and universities to develop new disruptive technology. I’m excited to celebrate AIM’s fifth anniversary with this dynamic television program and hope to have even more exciting achievements to celebrate when AIM turns ten!”

NY CREATES COO Paul Kelly said, “AIM Photonics is leading a national charge to rethink how photonics are developed and built and we’re proud to have the program as part of the NY CREATES family. This video program highlights the incredible innovations taking place at AIM Photonics and NY CREATES. We’re proud to celebrate AIM’s fifth anniversary and look forward to the rest of the nation learning about the unmatched opportunity for collaborative partnerships and advancement here in New York.”

With public and private investment of more than $400 million, AIM Photonics has achieved a number of milestones in its five years, including:

Engaging with industry partners to advance telecom/datacom, Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) sensors, RF Analog applications, PIC based LIDAR, and advanced photonics packaging research in 2016;

Establishing the first qualified integrated photonic Process Design Kit with major EPDA partners in 2017;

Launching a national photonics multi-project wafer to advance commercialization opportunities in 2018;

Securing membership from more than 120 companies and organizations;

Producing the first-ever quantum photonic wafer for the Air Force Research Lab and the Department of Defense in 2019

Beginning operations of the first-ever open 300mm photonic packaging research facility 2018

Developing new integrated photonic sensors to advance COVID-19 tests on a global scale 2020

As a conduit for Empire State Development and the State University of New York, NY CREATES builds on the success of the State’s ongoing investment in programs such as Albany Nanotech, AIM Photonics, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. More recently, NY CREATES has worked to secure major research and industry investments in New York from Applied Materials, IBM, and Cree Wolfspeed.

A vital component of NY CREATES is AIM Photonics, with more than 120 members, including those focused on data communications, sensors, quantum and neuromorphic computing. AIM featured services include industry leading Process Design Kit (PDK), Multi Project Wafer (MPW), and Test, Assembly and Packaging (TAP), which include a comprehensive set of silicon photonic integrated circuit (PIC) devices enabling the implementation of next-generation PIC technologies.

AIM Photonics Chief Marketing Officer Frank Tolic said, “Today, as New York continues its leadership role in photonics, power electronics, and semiconductors, it is vital to share that story with the nation. As AIM celebrates our fifth anniversary, we are thrilled to tell the world about how this industry and investment is changing the world in which we live.”

-30-

Attachments

Frank Tolic NY CREATES 518-795-0111 FTolic@sunypoly.edu