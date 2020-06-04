New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283191/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Broadband PLC market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 19.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$623.7 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$781.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Broadband PLC segment will reach a market size of US$742.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 17.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Aclara Technologies LLC; Amperion, Inc.; Atmel Corp.; Billion Electric Co. Ltd.; Cypress Semiconductor Corp.; D-link System, Inc.; Eaton Corp.; Echelon Corp.; Elster Group SE; GE Grid Solutions; Landis+Gyr AG; Marvell Technology Group Ltd.; Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.; Microchip Technology, Inc.; NXP Semiconductor NV; Power Plus Communications AG; Qualcomm Atheros, Inc.; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Semitech Semiconductor Pte Ltd.; Siemens AG; ST&T Electric Corporation; STMicroelectronics N.V; Texas Instruments Inc.; TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

PLC Systems: Enabling Secure & Reliable Data Communication over Electric Power Lines Growth Drivers in a Nutshell Recent Market Activity The Ubiquity of Power Lines and Myriad Benefits of Power Line Communication (PLC) Technology Drive Widespread Adoption Advantages and Benefits of PLC Summarized PLC Enables Every Electrical Outlet in a Building to be a Medium of Communication Robust Demand from Electric Utilities Worldwide: The Fundamental Growth Driver Growing Prominence of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utilities to Benefit Penetration IEC 62488-2:2017 for PLC Systems for Power Utility Applications Global Market Outlook Developed Countries Dominate, while Emerging Economies Spearhead Market Growth Competitive Landscape Select Innovative PLC Systems & Solutions OPoLiCom: Optimized Powerline Communication System Cool Phoenix 3: Flexible Powerline Modem Solution Connect it! : Powerline Communication Solution Kit Hybrii-LB GV7013LB: SoC Equipped with Wideband (WB) PLC Global Competitor Market Shares Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

ABB Limited (Switzerland) Aclara Technologies LLC (USA) Amperion, Inc. (USA) Atmel Corp. (USA) Billion Electric Co. Ltd (Taiwan) Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (USA) D-link System, Inc. (Taiwan) Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland) Echelon Corporation (USA) Elster Group SE (Germany) GE Grid Solutions (USA) I2SE GmbH (Germany) Landis+Gyr AG (Switzerland) Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda) Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA) Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA) NXP Semiconductor NV (Netherlands) Power Plus Communications AG (Germany) Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. (USA) Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Siemens AG (Germany) Semitech Semiconductor Pte Ltd. (Australia) Semtech Corporation (USA) STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland) ST&T Electric Corporation (Taiwan) Texas Instruments Inc. (USA) TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) Yamar Electronics Ltd. (Israel) Yitran Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Smart Grid Investments Focused on Cleaner and Smarter Future of Energy Delivery Drives Strong Demand for PLC Systems Smart Grid Landscape: List of Components & Systems for Power T &D Infrastructure, Communication Network, and Computing Platform PLC Smart Grid Access System Communication Services and Grid Management Internet Access Prevention of Electricity Theft Electric Vehicle Management and Distribution Automation PLC Systems to Deliver Tangible Benefits of Smart Grid and Smart Metering PLC: The Preferred Communication Technology for Integration of Electric Vehicles with the Smart Grid Need for Delivering More Proactive and Predictive Services Drives Demand for PLC based Advanced Metering Infrastructure PLC Technology Competes with RF and WMT in the Booming Smart Electricity Meters Market Non-Technical Energy Loss during Distribution Drives Demand for PLC-Based AMR PLC Support to Functional Areas beyond AMI Steady Proliferation of PLC Technology in Connected Outdoor Lighting Benefit Market Expansion Advantages of PLC Technology in Street Lamp Nodes Connected through Electric Network Connectivity and Control Integrated SoCs Open Standards Surging Popularity of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the Future Necessitates Seamless PLC-Based Remote Management PLC Technology Enable Effective Control and Monitoring of Connected Homes PLC Solutions Enable Hassle-Free and Cost Effective Home Area Networking The Urgent Need to Bridge the Digital Divide between Urban and Rural Areas Boosts Demand for Broadband over Power Line (BPL) Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of BPL Systems PLCC Technology: Vital for Ensuring Reliability of Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Networks Power Line Carriers and Power Line Communications Increasing Focus on Applications of PLC over DC Lines Bodes Well for the Market Power Line Communications: An Emerging Tool for Delivering Tele-Healthcare PLC Based Power Systems Aid in Reducing Downtime in Datacenters

Table 1: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Broadband PLC (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Broadband PLC (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Narrowband PLC (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Narrowband PLC (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Commercial (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Commercial (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: Residential (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 10: Residential (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 12: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Oil & Gas (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 14: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027 Table 15: Telecommunication (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 16: Telecommunication (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 17: Power Distribution (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 18: Power Distribution (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 21: United States Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2

to 2027 Table 22: United States Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 23: United States Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2

and 2027 Table 27: Canadian Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Canadian Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 29: Japanese Market for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 30: Japanese Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 33: Chinese Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 34: Chinese Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 35: Chinese Demand for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 36: Chinese Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 38: European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 39: European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 40: European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 41: European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 42: European Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 43: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: French Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 45: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 46: French Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2

and 2027 GERMANY Table 47: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: German Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 51: Italian Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 52: Italian Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 53: Italian Demand for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 54: Italian Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 55: United Kingdom Market for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: United Kingdom Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 58: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 59: Rest of Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 60: Rest of Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Rest of Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 62: Rest of Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 63: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 64: Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 65: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 67: Rest of World Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2

and 2027 Table 69: Rest of World Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 70: Rest of World Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027

