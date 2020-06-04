New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180735/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Parkinson’s market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 8.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$38.6 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$33.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Parkinson’s segment will reach a market size of US$26 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 14.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$218 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Deep Brain Stimulation Devices market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Abbott Laboratories; Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA; Beijing PINS Medical; Boston Scientific; Medtronic; SceneRay





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Introduction to Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Deep Brain Stimulation - Then and Now Global Market Overview Competitive Landscape Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in the Market Recent Advancements and the Way Ahead Global Competitor Market Shares Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Abbott Laboratories (USA) Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA (Switzerland) Boston Scientific Corp. (USA) Deep Brain Innovations, LLC (USA) Medtronic Plc. (Ireland) Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd. (China) SceneRay Corporation Limited (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

DBS Market Driven by the Minimally Invasive Treatment Conferred Hybrid DBS Devices Witness Increased Demand Aging Population and Rising Disease Prevalence: The Cornerstone for DBS Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induces Momentum in the Market Novel Applications Bode Tremendous Prospects Technical Advancements Aid in Progress of DBS Still Questions Arise on the Current Pace of Innovation Closed-Loop Functionality Gaining Favor over Open-Loop in Neurostimulation Investigational DBS Device Inches towards Closed-Loop Functionality Promising Targets for PIGD Steering Brain Stimulation - An Emerging Concept in DBS Novel Leads Target Selective and Fractional Stimulation Researchers Devise Temporal Interference Method for Non- Invasive Deep Brain Stimulation Researchers Develop New Pulse Pattern to Improve DBS for Parkinson’s Researchers Eye Deep Brain Stimulation to Treat Depression Role of DBS in Managing Movement Disorders among Children Novel Electrode Configurations Aid in Localization and Side Effect Reduction Nanotechnology - The Future of DBS Electrodes On-Demand Stimulators Promise to Contribute to Superior Therapeutic Outcomes Sophisticated Neurostimulators Advances in Programming Promise Ease of Treatment Visual Depiction of Electrical Field Comes to the Aid of Programming Device Programmability Gains Precedence in Device Choice Brain Imaging - Gaining Prominence in DBS Novel Imaging Techniques Come to the Fore New DBS Technique Promises Superior Outcomes Lack of Large Scale Study Results Subdue Asleep DBS; for Now Concerns Remain Afloat - Affecting Adoption Hardware-related Infections - A Major Concern Battery Life - A Bone of Contention for DBS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

