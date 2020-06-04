TORONTO, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3iQ Corp. (“3iQ”) is pleased to announce that a preliminary base PREP prospectus for a new issue of Class A Units and Class F Units (the “Units”) of The Bitcoin Fund (the “Offering”) has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the provinces and territories of Canada and a receipt has been issued.



The Offering will be made under the post-receipt pricing procedures and the Units are expected to be offered at a price equal to net asset value per Class A Unit on the date of pricing plus the applicable Agents’ fees and expenses of the Offering.

The Class A Units of The Bitcoin Fund trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “QBTC.U”. The Class F Units will not be listed on a stock exchange but will be reclassified as Class A Units on a one-for-one basis immediately upon the closing of the Offering.

The closing date of the Offering is anticipated to be in June 2020 and is subject to regulatory approval.

The Bitcoin Fund’s investment objectives are to provide holders of Units with:

(a) exposure to the digital currency bitcoin and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin, and

(b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.

3iQ is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager of The Bitcoin Fund.

The syndicate of agents for the Offering is being co-led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., and includes Leede Jones Gable Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the “Agents”).

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is a Canadian investment fund manager focused on providing investors with exposure to digital assets, disruptive technologies and the blockchain space. For further information, please visit our website at www.3iQ.ca , call us at (416) 639-2130, or contact Canaccord Genuity for a copy of the preliminary PREP prospectus. In addition to the Fund, 3iQ manages a private digital asset fund which is eligible for investment by accredited investors in Canada or in reliance on other exemptions from the prospectus requirement.

A preliminary PREP prospectus containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in certain jurisdictions of Canada. The preliminary PREP prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary PREP prospectus may be obtained from Canaccord Genuity Corp. or any of the Agents and is also available at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final PREP prospectus has been issued.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this news release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In particular, this news release includes forward-looking information relating to the pricing and anticipated completion of the Offering. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking information for a number of reasons, including the failure to close the Offering on the terms and conditions currently contemplated by the Fund, or at all, as well the risk factors identified in the Fund’s preliminary PREP prospectus dated June 3, 2020. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by law.

The Units have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities legislation and these securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account of a person in the United States or a U.S. person except in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.