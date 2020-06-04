MATTOON, Ill., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications, (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, is making contributions totaling $75,000 to organizations in its service area that provide nutritious food and meals to those in need.



With many unemployed as businesses closed and schools curtailed feeding programs due to the coronavirus, the demand on food banks and food pantries has grown exponentially.



“As an essential services provider, we are working every day to connect and support businesses and residents with critical communication solutions during this challenging time,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of corporate communications and investor relations. “Understanding the strain on food banks and feeding programs is greater than ever, we are proud to offer assistance in meeting the increased demand and to help those in need in the communities we serve.”



Organizations receiving gifts include:



America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend (Florida)

Chatham Silent Food Pantry (New York)

Christian Information and Service Center (Texas)

ECHO Food Shelf (Minnesota)

Eastern Illinois Food Bank (Illinois)

FISH Community Food Bank (Washington)

Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine (Maine)

Harvesters (Kansas/Missouri)

Mattoon Community Food Center (Illinois)

Montgomery County Food Bank (Texas)

NH Food Bank (New Hampshire)

Placer Food Bank (California)

River City Food Bank (California)

Second Harvest Heartland (Minnesota)

Vermont Foodbank (Vermont)

West Deer Food Bank (Pennsylvania); and

Westfield Community Kitchen (New York)

In addition to its COVID-19 relief efforts, the Company’s core value of Building a Stronger Community is evident through its ongoing commitment to local community investments, which totaled over $2 million last year across its 23-state service area, and its support of employee volunteer efforts, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.



More information on the Company’s response to COVID-19 and how it is helping customers is available at consolidated.com/covid .

