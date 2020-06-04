Dallas, TX, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, recently hosted COVID-19: Considerations for Community Association Boards & Councils Part IV—Amenities, the fourth in a series of educational webinars aimed at helping community boards navigate the current challenges facing their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As projections for the spread of COVID-19 begin to show signs of peaking, communities across North America are faced with questions on how and when to relax stay-at-home orders and reopen businesses. At the same time, residents are beginning to pressure their boards to reopen association amenities that were closed during the pandemic. To assist boards in addressing important questions related to amenities and evaluating what considerations and plans need to be made for their future accessibility, Associa invited leading attorneys from key markets to discuss these emerging issues.

Andrew Fortin, Associa’s senior vice president of external affairs, moderated as panelists addressed issues regarding association amenities, including facing resident pressures, loosening of state and provincial restrictions, board liability, resident lawsuits, enforcement considerations, and potential pitfalls of reopening too quickly.

Panelists included:

Sandra L. Gottlieb, senior managing partner, SwedelsonGottlieb, California

Melissa Garcia, shareholder, Altitude Law, Colorado

Donna DiMaggio Berger, shareholder, Becker, Florida

“Throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have offered industry expertise and guidance to board members as they made critical decisions for their communities,” stated Andrew Fortin, Associa senior vice president of external affairs. “Now, as we see things beginning to open up, we will continue to help association boards make informed choices that will be the most safe and beneficial for their communities.”

This webinar is designed to provide board and council members with information to assist them in understanding their role as it applies to concerns related to the COVID-19 virus. It is important to understand that this information is provided for your consideration and is not legal advice. Nothing in this presentation should be understood to create a lawyer client relationship between the webinar presenters and any person watching this program. It is important that questions related to current or future community health concerns be directed to qualified local counsel or authorities serving your specific community.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

