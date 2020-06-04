Lykill fjármögnun hf. conducted an auction of a new bond series, LYKILL 24 06 and a new 6 month bill series LYKILL201215, on June 4th 2020.

The bond issue attracted bids amounting to the nominal amount of ISK 1,570 million at the price 100.00. Lykill accepted all offers.

The bill issue attracted bids amounting to the nominal amount of ISK 2,860 million. Lykill accepted offers in the amount of ISK 1,732 million. The bills were sold at a yield of 1.99% (simple interest rates)

The date of issue and settlement is June 15th, 2020. The bill and bond series are to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on the same day.

Arion bank managed the auction on behalf of Lykill fjármögnun hf.