BOSTON, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirakl , the leading eCommerce marketplace solutions provider, today announced the addition of three veteran B2B sales and marketplace strategy experts to its leadership team. On the heels of a stellar year, the strategic hires bring decades of experience in B2B customer experience, sales and engineering to bolster Mirakl’s position as the leading global marketplace platform solution provider.



Riding a wave of momentum with record-breaking GMV growth and customer acquisition in 2020, Mirakl is gearing up to meet surging demand for its marketplace solutions. The most comprehensive and fastest-growing platform provider on the market, Mirakl is well-positioned to power the future of commerce with three new growth-oriented powerhouses: Brian Diehl as VP of B2B Strategy, Natasha Sachdeva as VP of Solutions Engineering for the Americas and APAC, and Sara Moore as Regional Vice President of Sales.

Diehl joins Mirakl from SAP Customer Experience, where he led industry go-to-market efforts on a global scale. With 20+ years of IT and manufacturing experience, Diehl has held leadership roles both in the U.S. and Europe. Prior to SAP, Diehl was responsible for Innovation & Channel Technology for Bobcat, where he led the strategy and execution for the deployment of B2B eCommerce in 50+ countries for Bobcat’s 1000+ location dealer network.

Sachdeva has close to 20 years of experience in enterprise software development. She joins Mirakl from Salesforce Commerce Cloud, where she led the U.S. Enterprise Retail Solutions Engineering team. Prior to Commerce Cloud, formerly Demandware, Sachdeva spent more than a decade delivering enterprise B2B and B2C commerce solutions with businesses in North America, Europe and Australia, most recently working as part of the Professional Services team at Elastic Path.

Formerly VP of Sales at Commerce Hub, Moore brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software industry sales at leading organizations like Salesforce and Demandware to the Mirakl team. Her work as a sales leader has focused on selling disruptive technologies into mid-market and enterprise brands.

“Our customers choose us for our expertise, best-of-breed technology, and partner ecosystem, and today we’re adding three new leaders that will further grow our global market reach and give more businesses the platform they need to quickly capitalize on the marketplace opportunity,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, U.S. CEO and co-founder of Mirakl. “Having these seasoned veterans onboard gives us a strong strategic advantage as we forge ahead to power the future of commerce and distribution in both consumer and professional industries.”

