New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biogas Plants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552802/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Biogas Plants market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 9.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$259.4 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$260.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Biogas Plants segment will reach a market size of US$846.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Biogas Plants market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 8.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$899 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Biogas Plants market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 2G Energy AG; Air Liquide SA; Bosch KWK Systeme GmbH; Caspari GmbH; Cirmac; DGE GmbH; DMT Environmental Technology BV; DVO Inc.; EnviTec Biogas AG; Greenlane Biogas; Guild Associates Inc.; RCM Digesters Inc.; Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB; Schmack Biogas GmbH; Xebec Adsorption USA Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552802/?utm_source=GNW



BIOGAS PLANTS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Biogas Plants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Pressing Need to Reduce Fossil Fuel Dependency Spurs Opportunities for Biogas Recent Market Activity Interest in Renewables Benefits the Biogas Market Current and Future Analysis Europe Leads Biogas Plants Market, While China Provides Growth Opportunities Biogas Plants Feed on Diverse Raw Materials Depending on Regional Specifications Market Outlook Gaseous Fuels - The Future Investments Pouring in from Diverse Sectors Production and Use of Bio-Methane and Fertilizer Biogas Heat - A Grossly Neglected Sector Major Contributors and Legal Support Structure Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Driver Environmental Concerns Drive Renewable Energy Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biogas Plants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Biogas Plants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Biogas Plants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Table 4: United States Biogas Plants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Biogas Plants Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Biogas Plants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Biogas Plants Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Biogas Plants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Biogas Plants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Biogas Plants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Biogas Plants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019 EUROPE Table 12: European Biogas Plants Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Biogas Plants Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Biogas Plants Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Biogas Plants Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Biogas Plants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Biogas Plants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Biogas Plants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Biogas Plants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Biogas Plants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Biogas Plants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Biogas Plants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 23: Rest of Europe Biogas Plants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 24: Biogas Plants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 25: Biogas Plants Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Asia-Pacific Biogas Plants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF WORLD Table 27: Rest of World Biogas Plants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Rest of World Biogas Plants Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 87

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552802/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001