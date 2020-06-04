PHILADELPHIA, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hebron” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: HEBT ) to determine whether Hebron issued false or misleading business information to investors.



On June 3, 2020, Grizzly Research presented a report which alleged that Hebron is an “insider enrichment scheme without economic basis,” and Hebron, according to Grizzly Research, “is the quintessential example why . . . tighter disclosure and auditing regulations [is needed] for US listed Chinese companies. [Grizzly Research] believe[s] HEBT has engaged in egregious wrongdoings that should result in immediate delisting.”

On this news, Hebron’s stock dropped significantly during intraday trading on June 3, 2020.

Hebron investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company’s common stock and suffered losses greater than $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., Kevin Cauley, Director, Business Development, (215) 792-6676, Ext. 802, securities@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the securities investigation or potential legal claims.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.