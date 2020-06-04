LONDON and CARLSBAD, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH, GW or the Company), a world leader in the science, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid prescription medicines, today announced that the Company will host a virtual event for investors to provide a review of the U.S. development program and market opportunity for its late stage pipeline product, nabiximols. The program will be webcast live on June 30, 2020 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm EDT, and a replay will be available soon after the live presentation. Both the live webcast link and the archive will be available on GW’s corporate website at www.gwpharm.com in the Investor section under Events and Presentations.

Justin Gover, GW’s Chief Executive Officer, will host this event. The presentation will feature external medical and research experts as well as GW executives.

About Nabiximols

Nabiximols is expected to enter pivotal Phase 3 development in the United States in the second half of 2020. The U.S. commercial rights are owned by GW. GW anticipates developing multiple indications for nabiximols with an initial focus on spasticity. The initial target indication in the U.S. will be for the treatment of MS spasticity, potentially to be followed by Spinal Cord Injury spasticity and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD.

Nabiximols is a complex botanical medicine formulated from extracts of the cannabis plant that contains the principal cannabinoids THC and CBD and also contains minor constituents, including other cannabinoid and non-cannabinoid plant components, such as terpenes, sterols, and triglycerides. The product is administered as a mouth spray.

Nabiximols is known as Sativex® outside of the United States and is licensed and commercially available for the treatment of MS spasticity in numerous countries. The efficacy of Sativex for MS spasticity has been demonstrated in multiple positive pivotal trials conducted in Europe1.

About GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Greenwich Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 1998, GW is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, EPIDIOLEX® (cannabidiol) oral solution, is commercialized in the U.S. by its U.S. subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome in patients two years of age or older. This product has received approval in the European Union under the tradename EPIDYOLEX®. The Company has submitted applications in both the U.S. and Europe to expand the indication for Epidiolex to include seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC), for which it has reported positive Phase 3 data, and is carrying out a Phase 3 trial in Rett syndrome. The Company has a deep pipeline of additional cannabinoid product candidates, in particular nabiximols, for which the Company is advancing multiple late-stage clinical programs in order to seek FDA approval in the treatment of spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury, as well as for the treatment of PTSD. The Company has additional cannabinoid product candidates in Phase 2 trials for autism and schizophrenia. For further information, please visit www.gwpharm.com .

