Santa Fe, NM, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Folk Art Market (IFAM) is taking its artist entrepreneurship educational programming to the world virtually. Master folk artists from around the world usually participate in the esteemed Mentor to Market program in Santa Fe in the days preceding the annual July Market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event has been canceled for 2020, but IFAM is continuing the training – offering it to the artists in their home countries via a virtual educational platform.

With an emphasis on peer-to-peer mentoring, Mentor to Market workshops equip artists to excel in the global marketplace through expansion of business skills, training in branding, product photography, digital marketing and social media, knowledge sharing, and cultural exchange.

Reflecting the broad reach of the program and artists’ requests, work is also underway to translate key materials into several foreign languages – a long-time IFAM goal. In addition to online learning content, IFAM is also assisting artists in creating short, impactful videos to highlight their stories and deepen the mentoring opportunities. A Facebook page has been established for the artists to maintain contact and share experiences with each other and IFAM.

“While we are disappointed to not gather in person this July, the move to an online Mentor to Market platform allows us to broaden the applicability of the program,” said Stuart Ashman, IFAM’s CEO. “We are adding new content to the program, including how to develop online sales capabilities and build compelling websites, topics that are particularly salient today. We are excited about the expansion of the offerings and the ability to continue the work remotely as we move toward a 2021 in-person Market.”

The virtual Mentor to Market program is made by possible by the work of key volunteers with deep experience in marketing, sales, and brand development, as well as by a foundational grant from the Adventures for the Mind Foundation.

Additional information on IFAM’s Mentor to Market program is available at https://folkartmarket.org/mentorfund/.

