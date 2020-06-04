REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that the company will present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 3:50 pm EDT.



A live webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company’s website. The archived webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the presentation for 30 days.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Investors:

Myesha Lacy

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

mlacy@adverum.com

1-650-304-3892