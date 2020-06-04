New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Factory Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846712/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Control Equipment & Software market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 8.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$3.7 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$3.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Control Equipment & Software segment will reach a market size of US$7.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Smart Factory market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$13.1 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Smart Factory market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; Accenture Plc; Autodesk, Inc.; Bosch Software Innovations GmbH; CENIT AG; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Dassault Systèmes; Emerson Electric Company; FANUC Corporation; Fraunhofer IAO; General Electric Company; Honeywell International, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; IBM Corp.; Infosys Ltd.; Intel Corporation; Johnson Controls, Inc.; Keyence Corporation; KUKA AG; Microsoft Corp.; Mitsubishi Electric Corp.; OMRON Corporation Industrial Automation Company; Oracle Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; SAP SE; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson; Wipro Limited; YASKAWA Electric Corp.; Yokogawa Electric Corporation





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846712/?utm_source=GNW



SMART FACTORY MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Smart Factory: Enabling the Digital Journey to Responsive, Flexible, Adaptive, and Fully Connected Manufacturing Industry 4.0: Manufacturing Industry Set for the Fourth Industrial Revolution Primary Elements of Smart Factory Platforms in a Nutshell Notable Technology Trends in Smart Factory Summarized Recent Market Activity Technologies Causing Disruptions to Traditional Manufacturing Practices: Key Growth Enablers for Smart Factory/Industry 4.0 Importance of Various Technology Enablers in Achieving Industry 4.0 Value Driver Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) System Integration (Vertical and Horizontal) Cybersecurity Cloud Computing Distributed Manufacturing Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Big Data Analytics Simulation Additive Manufacturing or 3D Printing Automation Augmented Reality (AR) Robotics Mobile Computing Inherent Advantages Offered by Smart Factory and Growing Investments in Manufacturing Technology Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Penetration Improved Productivity & Growth Enabling Virtual & Distributed Manufacturing Streamlining Factory Automation Reduction in Downtime & Maintenance Costs Assisting Effective Management of Supply Chains Developing Self-Organizing Factories Improved Energy Savings Enabling Customization and Plug-and-Produce Concept The Urgent Need to Curtail De-Industrialization Drive Healthy Demand for Smart Factory Solutions in Developed Countries Manufacturers in Developed Countries to Enhance Productivity by Deploying Disruptive Technologies Manufacturing Industry Spend Billions on Automation of Product R&D Global Market Outlook Automotive Industry to Spearhead Market Growth Asia-Pacific: Largest and the Fastest Growing Smart Factory Market Worldwide Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Supports Growth Momentum Global Competitor Market Shares Smart Factory Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Accenture Plc (Ireland) Atos SE (France) ATS International B.V. (Netherlands) Autodesk Inc. (USA) Bosch Software Innovations GmbH (Germany) CENIT AG (Germany) Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA) Dassault Systèmes (France) Emerson Electric Co. (USA) FANUC Corporation (Japan) Fraunhofer IAO (Germany) General Electric Company (USA) Honeywell International Inc. (USA) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China) IBM Corporation (USA) Infosys Ltd. (India) Intel Corporation (USA) Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland) Keyence Corporation (Japan) KUKA AG (Germany) Microsoft Corporation (USA) Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) OMRON Corporation Industrial Automation Company (Japan) Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (USA) Oracle Corporation (USA) PTC, Inc. (USA) Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA) SAP SE (Germany) Schneider Electric SE (France) Siemens AG (Germany) Mentor Graphics Corporation (USA) Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson (Sweden) Wipro Limited (India) WITTENSTEIN SE (Germany) YASKAWA Electric Corp. (Japan) Yaskawa Motoman (Japan) Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pivotal Role of Smart Factory Solutions in the Evolution of the Digitized Intelligent Factories of the Future Drives Strong Market Growth Intelligent, Digitized & Automated Smart Factories to Transform the Manufacturing Industry Digital Factories: Key Technology Trends Major Goals of Smart Manufacturing/Smart Factory Initiatives Components of an Intelligent Factory Digital Factory Technologies for Improved Manufacturing Cell Design and Robotic Automation Intelligent Factories Provide Manufacturers New Business Opportunities Intelligent Factory Positively Impact Changes in Workforce Deployment IoT to Power Intelligent Factories of Future IoT Enables Transition to Intelligent Factories Intelligent Factories Make Unplanned Downtime a Thing of the Past Intelligent Factories are Secured against Enhanced Threat Levels Intelligent Factories Enables Connected Supply Chain Technologies that Transform Traditional Factories into Intelligent Factories Increasing Investments in Industrial IoT Technologies Benefits Market Expansion Industrial IoT: The Most Critical Technology for Industry 4.

Transformation How Can IoT Meet the Needs of the Manufacturing Industry? Discrete Manufacturers Experiment with IoT Implementations IoT Set to Revolutionize the Supply Chain Essential IoT-based Digital Initiatives for Successful Transition of Manufacturers to Industry 4.0 Digital Transformations to Drive Growth and Profit Customer Focus to Drive Innovation IoT Drives New Revenue Opportunities Visibility at all Levels Collaboration and Cautious Innovation Protection of Physical and Intellectual Property Growing Need to Achieve Competitive Edge Encourages Manufacturers to Embrace IIoT Deploying Machine Monitoring Systems: The Most Common Way to Implement Industrial IoT in Machine Shops Real-time Simulations: A Promising Technology Connecting Human, Machine, and Products in Smart Manufacturing M2M Communication: Essential for Seamless Connectivity between Multiple IoT Devices Need to Transform Existing Factories into Smart Factories Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential Aging Workforce & Shortage of Skilled Workforce Aggravates Old Factories Woes Digital Talent: Need of the Hour for Digital Transition of Industrial Processes Steady Adoption of Smart Factory Related Connectivity Solutions Lends Traction to Market Growth Mobile Technologies Enable Real-time Data Capture & Access for Creating Connected Production Environment Growing Use of Mobile Devices & Mobile Apps in Manufacturing Environments Overhaul of Existing Network Technologies: Essential for Industry 4.0 5G: A Network Technology with Enormous Potential to Drive Adoption of Industry 4.0 Big Data and Cloud Computing: The New ICT Frontiers for Industry 4.0 Implementations Analytics: Critical for Making Sense of Data Deluge Resulting from the Transition to Smart Manufacturing Using Data for Enhanced Decision Making Smart Manufacturing: The Largest Application Area for Big Data Enabled Market Manufacturing-as-a-Service: An Apt Answer to the Growing Need for Mass Customization Rising Need to Integrate Physical, Networking and Computation Processes Drive Demand for Cyber-Physical Systems Machine Tools: Promising Cyber Physical Systems Decentralized Model and BlockChain Enhances Continuous, Rapid Manufacturing Augmented Reality: Facilitating Industry 4.0 in a Fast, Interactive, and Reliable Way Industry 4.0 to Create Need for Mobile AR in Manufacturing Sector Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD to Drive Adoption of Mobile AR and Smart Wearables in Production Plants First-Person View (FPV) Communications Significantly Reduce Personnel Overheads Inspection, Maintenance & Repair of Production Floor Machinery: The ‘Hands-Free View’ Attribute of Smart AR Glasses The Vital Nature of Automated Material Handling in Industry 4.

Spurs Market Demand Autonomous Vehicles: The Future of Material Handling Automation Self-Driving Vehicles to Transform Logistics Marketplace Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment MES/MOM Systems: A Competing or Complimentary Technology to Smart Manufacturing? Manufacturing Execution System (MES): A Vital Cog in the Digitized Manufacturing Industry Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA): The Backbone of the Smart Manufacturing Industry Complexity of Modern Industrial Processes Provides a Business Case for SCADA Demand for Smart and Intelligent Sensors as Basic Building Blocks of Smart Factories Gain Momentum Sensor Manufacturers Enhance Capabilities to Meet Turnkey Solutions Demand of Manufacturers Myriad Benefits of Robots in Various Processes and Applications to Make the Fourth Industrial Revolution a Reality Growing Installations of Robots across Industrialized Countries Boost Market Prospects Growing Automation Rapidly Change Manufacturing Sector Landscape 360° View - Seeing around Corners Viewing Fourth Wave - in 3D Advanced Manufacturing - Automation Building Smart Factories Robots Handled by Humans on Rise 3D Printing Revolutionizes Manufacturing with Improved Productivity & Competitiveness, Bodes Well for the Market How 3D Printing Gains Over Commercial Manufacturing Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market Mass Customization Represent the Key to Growth 3D Printing: Can it Completely Replace Conventional Manufacturing? Limitations on Material Usage: A Key Constraint High Material Cost: A Major Obstacle Legislations & Intellectual Property Protection: Threats to 3D Printing Market Favorable Regulations and Standards Promote Adoption of Smart Factory Solutions on Factory Floors Standardization of Technologies: Critical for Smart Manufacturing Implementations Open Platform to Facilitate Migration towards Smart Manufacturing Industry 4.0/ Smart Manufacturing: Key Issues & Challenges Huge Investments & Complex Networks Lack of Standardization and Privacy Concerns Cyber Security: A Major Risk of Industry 4.0 Loss of Employment Opportunities Solutions to Resolve Technical Challenges Facing Establishment of Smart Factories Intelligent Negotiation and Decision-Making Mechanism High-Speed IWN Protocols Increased Focus on Manufacturing-Specific Big Data Control Measures for Self-Organized Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Factory Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Smart Factory Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Control Equipment & Software (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Control Equipment & Software (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Reporting & Analysis Software (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Reporting & Analysis Software (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Measurement Devices (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Measurement Devices (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: Connectivity Solutions (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 10: Connectivity Solutions (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 14: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027 Table 15: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 17: Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 18: Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 20: Industrial Equipment (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Smart Factory Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 23: United States Smart Factory Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: United States Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: United States Smart Factory Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 27: Canadian Smart Factory Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Smart Factory Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 29: Canadian Smart Factory Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 30: Canadian Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Market for Smart Factory: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Japanese Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Factory in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 34: Smart Factory Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 35: Chinese Smart Factory Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 36: Chinese Smart Factory Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 37: Chinese Demand for Smart Factory in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Chinese Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Smart Factory Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 39: European Smart Factory Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 40: European Smart Factory Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 41: European Smart Factory Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 42: European Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: European Smart Factory Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 44: European Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 45: Smart Factory Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: French Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 47: Smart Factory Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 48: French Smart Factory Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027 GERMANY Table 49: Smart Factory Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: German Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 51: Smart Factory Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 52: Smart Factory Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 53: Italian Smart Factory Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 54: Italian Smart Factory Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 55: Italian Demand for Smart Factory in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Italian Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Smart Factory: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 58: United Kingdom Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 59: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart Factory in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 60: Smart Factory Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 61: Rest of Europe Smart Factory Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 62: Rest of Europe Smart Factory Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 63: Rest of Europe Smart Factory Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 64: Rest of Europe Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 65: Smart Factory Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Smart Factory Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 68: Asia-Pacific Smart Factory Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 69: Rest of World Smart Factory Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 70: Smart Factory Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2020 and 2027 Table 71: Rest of World Smart Factory Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 72: Rest of World Smart Factory Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 124

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846712/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001