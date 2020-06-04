LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark A. Wallace, and Ron Mudry, Chief Revenue Officer, are scheduled to participate in the Wells Fargo Securities 2020 Virtual 5G Forum on June 18, 2020.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2020, Uniti owns 6.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com .

