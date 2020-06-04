EMERYVILLE, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced that its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for GOCOVRI as a treatment for OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients receiving levodopa-based therapy has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The anticipated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date is February 1, 2021.



GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended release capsules is approved to treat dyskinesia in PD patients treated with levodopa-based therapy, with or without other dopaminergic medications. In the sNDA, Adamas has proposed a revision to the indication statement to include GOCOVRI as an appropriate therapy for the treatment of OFF episodes in PD patients receiving levodopa. The clinical evidence supporting GOCOVRI’s effect on OFF time was demonstrated in two large pivotal Phase 3 trials and is currently included in the GOCOVRI prescribing information.

“We are pleased the FDA has accepted our sNDA for review. If approved, the indication would reflect the full spectrum of GOCOVRI’s therapeutic benefit in PD motor complications and better support physicians to identify appropriate treatments for their patients,” said Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer. “Many PD medications necessitate a trade-off between reducing OFF time and exacerbating levodopa-induced dyskinesia. GOCOVRI is the first medication clinically proven to reduce both.”

About GOCOVRI®

GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended-release capsules is the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. It is also the only medicine clinically proven to reduce both dyskinesia and OFF. Taken once daily at bedtime, GOCOVRI provides an initial lag and a slow rise in amantadine concentration during the night, resulting in a high concentration from the morning and throughout the waking day. Additionally, in the clinical trials, the adjunctive use of GOCOVRI did not require dose changes to dopaminergic therapies. The most commonly observed adverse reactions with GOCOVRI were hallucinations, dizziness, dry mouth, peripheral edema, constipation, falls and orthostatic hypotension.

For more information about GOCOVRI, please visit www.GOCOVRI.com .

About Parkinson’s disease, dyskinesia and OFF

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive, neurodegenerative disorder caused by the gradual loss of brain cells that produce the neurotransmitter dopamine and affects approximately one million people in the United States. Dopamine decline in the brain results in a wide range of motor (movement-related) and non-motor symptoms. As the disease progresses, people are likely to experience unpredictable stiffness, rigidity and tremors, referred to as OFF time. The primary treatment for PD is with levodopa; however, over time levodopa may lead to involuntary, uncontrolled movements known as dyskinesia. The abrupt and unpredictable transitions between episodes of dyskinesia, normal movement and OFF time lead to considerable impact on patients’ lives.

About Adamas

At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com .

Forward-looking statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that may occur in the future, including the expectations as to the long-term benefits of GOCOVRI, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements, including risks relating to Adamas’ commercial activities relating to GOCOVRI, and the regulatory and competitive environment and Adamas’ business in general, see Adamas’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2020, particularly under the caption “Risk Factors.” Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Adamas undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

