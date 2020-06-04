COLUMBIA, Md., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA), a global leader in specialty silicas, today announced the introduction of two new premium matting agents especially designed for eco-friendly systems in water-based wood coatings: SYLOID® AQ 800 silica and SYLOID® AQ 880 silica. Specifically developed to ensure an extremely low-gloss finish, these new patent-pending specialty silicas put an end to the typical water spots and stains that have plagued wood coatings manufacturers.



SYLOID® AQ 800 and SYLOID® AQ 880 silicas have been designed to offer superior matting properties with outstanding chemical resistance and clarity. Uniquely, the two silicas can be used alone or blended to achieve desired appearance and performance attributes. SYLOID® AQ silica series’ proof-of-concept and extensive in-market beta tests have demonstrated vast performance improvements and formulation advantages over alternative matting agents.

In addition to its performance and blending advantages, the SYLOID® AQ silica series is simple to use, thanks to its low dusting properties and easier dispersibility, which translates to shorter cycle times and potential cost savings.

As consumer preferences and stricter environmental regulations continue to encourage the coatings industry to move away from solvent-based systems, Grace has pioneered silica technologies that provide exceptional performance in both UV and water-based coatings. In wood furniture, cabinetry, and flooring specifically, where clarity and chemical-, scratch-, and burnishing-resistance are critical to the finish, the SYLOID® AQ silica series optimizes both aesthetics and performance.

Commenting on the new technology, Sandra Wisniewski, President, Grace Materials Technologies said, “This is another example of Grace anticipating customer needs in a rapidly-evolving market where product performance is critical. With demand for water-based wood coatings expected to grow more than 6 percent per year through 2025i—our insights, technical expertise, and proactive approach position Grace ideally to support our customers in their innovation efforts. Together, we are developing robust premium coatings that meet stricter regulations, excite formulators, and stand up to even the toughest scrutiny by customers.”

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace is a leading global specialty chemical company. The company’s two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With approximately 4,000 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 60 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “will,” “expects,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: expected financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; capital and other expenditures; competitive positions; growth opportunities for existing products; benefits from new technology; benefits from cost reduction initiatives, plans and objectives; succession planning; and markets for securities. For these statements, Grace claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Grace is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from its projections or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: risks related to foreign operations, especially in areas of active conflicts and in emerging regions; the costs and availability of raw materials, energy and transportation; the effectiveness of Grace's research and development and growth investments; acquisitions and divestitures of assets and businesses; developments affecting Grace’s outstanding indebtedness; developments affecting Grace's pension obligations; legacy matters (including product, environmental, and other legacy liabilities) relating to past activities of Grace; its legal and environmental proceedings; environmental compliance costs (including existing and potential laws and regulations pertaining to climate change); the inability to establish or maintain certain business relationships; the inability to hire or retain key personnel; natural disasters such as storms and floods; fires and force majeure events; the economics of our customers’ industries, including the petroleum refining industry; public health and safety concerns, including pandemics and quarantines; changes in tax laws and regulations; international trade disputes, tariffs, and sanctions; the potential effects of cyberattacks; and those additional factors set forth in Grace's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are readily available on the internet at www.sec.gov. Grace's reported results should not be considered as an indication of its future performance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Grace's projections and forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates those projections and statements are made. Grace undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to the projections and forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.

