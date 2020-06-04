MONCTON, New Brunswick, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSX: MDI) today reported results for the year and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, ended April 30, 2020. 

Note: the presentation of certain items, including gross margin, have been modified.  Please refer to “Non-IFRS Financial Measures” for more details.

Highlights

In millions of Canadian dollars
(except (loss) earnings per share)		Q4 2020
Q4 2019
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Revenue$88.8$100.4$409.1$384.8
Gross margin 10.6% 13.3% 14.8% 13.3%
Adjusted gross margin(1) 21.5% 23.0% 24.0% 23.6%
EBITDA(2)
  As percentage of revenue		 7.3
8.2%		 10.7
10.6%		 48.4
11.8%		 39.2
10.2%
Net loss
  Per share		 (74.3)
(0.92)		 (3.0)
(0.04)		 (71.0)
(0.88)		 (18.1)
(0.23)
Adjusted net (loss) earnings(3)
  Per share		 (3.1)
(0.04)		 (1.6)
(0.02)		 3.9
0.05		 (8.6)
(0.11)
  1. Adjusted gross margin excludes depreciation expenses.
  2. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, excluding restructuring charge and goodwill impairment (see “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”).
  3. Net loss excluding goodwill impairment, restructuring charge and deferred tax write-down (see “Non-IFRS Financial Measures”).
  • Quarterly revenue was $88.8 million, down 12% from the same quarter last year due to the impact of COVID-19.
  • Annual revenue was $409.1 million, the Company’s highest annual revenue since 2013. Adjusted net earnings for the year were $3.9 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $8.6 million for the previous year.
  • Earnings were impacted by one-time charges of $71.2 million, including $70.8 million non-cash charges (pre-tax goodwill impairment charge of $58.7 million, de-recognition of deferred tax assets and tax impact of goodwill impairment of $10.0 million and restructuring charge of $2.1 million).
  • Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $3.1 million compared to $1.6 million for the same quarter last year.   
  • Net cash, excluding the impact of IFRS 16 Leases (“IFRS 16”), remains strong at $7.1 million.

“Our first and most important priority in this tumultuous climate is to protect the health and well-being of our employees and customers.  Our management team has been proactive from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.  We are continuously communicating with our clients and employees on how to implement preventative measures to reduce transmission of the virus and protective measures to stay safe.  We are grateful for the dedication and commitment of our employees, especially those on the front-line, in the field and workshops,” said Denis Larocque, President and CEO of Major Drilling Group International Inc.  “While the COVID-19 pandemic has presented significant challenges to our business in certain regions, we have a global, diversified and durable business model that serves us well during typical industry downturns as well as in situations such as the one we are currently facing, therefore the Company is well positioned to return to growth after the impact of the pandemic subsides. Early on in the outbreak, we decided to reassure our employees that their jobs and salaries would not be affected in the short-term given we are able to generate cash and are in a strong financial position.  This not only served to keep our team ready for growth but also helped alleviate potential mental health issues as the situation is already stressful enough, without having to wonder if you will be employed the next morning.”

“While we had a good start to the quarter, by mid-March, operations were impacted by COVID-19 and in the second half of the quarter, we saw a significant decrease of activity in some of the regions where we operate.  North America was impacted particularly hard, with revenue down 22% in Canada, U.S. and Mexico.  By mid-May, we started to see a slow yet gradual increase in activity levels in those regions as some of the restrictions were lifted.  Although the Company continues to operate globally, there can be no assurance that certain countries will continue to allow mining and drilling related activities as the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic unfolds.  The Company is closely following developments in each of the regions in which it operates and it will continue to take actions if warranted.”

“In the fourth quarter, the Company assessed the impairment indicators that existed as at April 30, 2020 in light of the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and the significant volatility in equity markets.  This resulted in the Company recognizing a pre-tax, non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $58.7 million.  The goodwill impairment reflects the impact and uncertainty COVID-19 is having on the Company’s Canadian and U.S. Cash Generating Units (“CGUs”). This impairment is primarily triggered by near-term impacts caused by COVID-19, as management believes longer-term cash flows are consistent with those forecasted prior to the pandemic.  As well, due to the unknown near-term impacts caused by COVID-19 in the current year, the Company has de-recognized $14.7 million of its deferred income tax assets, related to previously recognized tax losses.  Combined with the tax impact of the goodwill impairment, the Company recorded a one-time non-cash charge of $10.0 million in deferred tax expense.”

“Despite this slowdown, the Company generated $7.3 million in EBITDA and has taken steps to continue to generate positive EBITDA, which should provide some stability if the situation in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic causes further deterioration of operations.  The Company’s experienced management team and the Board of Directors have managed successfully through several industry and economic cycles in the past, and are confident that we have taken the necessary steps to position the Company to effectively navigate through this pandemic, while maintaining its strong financial position.”

“The Company’s net cash position (excluding lease liabilities reported under IFRS 16) remains positive at $7.1 million.  Capital expenditures were $7.1 million as we added one drill rig and support equipment.  Most of these purchases were done in anticipation of a busier quarter.  During the quarter, the Company reduced forward inventory purchases, minimized discretionary expenditures and significantly reduced capital spend.  During the quarter, we disposed of 5 older and inefficient rigs, bringing the fleet total to 607 rigs,” said Mr. Larocque.  “As a cautionary measure given the current uncertainty with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, during the quarter, following its March 26th announcement, the Company drew an additional $15 million from its revolving bank loan facility, drawing down a total of $35 million (the remaining portion of its $50 million facility) to ensure access to cash if there is a prolonged slowdown.  The Company has no current plans to use these funds.”

“As we look forward, the price of gold, which historically has accounted for approximately 50% of the Company’s drilling activity, has increased above the US$1,700 level.  In light of existing conditions, industry experts are forecasting gold prices to remain at this level for the short to medium term.  Regarding copper, which typically accounts for 20-25% of the Company’s drilling activity, many industry experts expect that copper will face a deficit position in the next few years, due to the continued production and high grading of mines, combined with the lack of exploration work conducted to replace reserves.  The anticipated decrease in demand for base metals due to the slowdown in the global economy could be offset by new infrastructure stimulus programs currently being contemplated by many governments.  Ongoing discussions regarding such stimulus plans revolve around green economy initiatives, which by default will require more conductive and battery metals such as copper, lithium and cobalt.”

COVID-19 Response

The impact of COVID-19 is being felt around the world, and as a Company, we are committed to playing a role in helping get through these difficult times.

The health and well-being of our employees and their families, as well as the communities we operate in, is paramount and remains our top priority.  Our focus has been to react quickly and effectively to ensure all necessary precautions and safeguards were, and continue to be, implemented to protect everyone and slow down the spread of the virus.

From the onset of the pandemic, management and the Board of Directors have been in regular communication to ensure the impact of this unique and unprecedented situation is reviewed as it evolves. The Company formally implemented its business continuity plan during the quarter, which is focused on ensuring that: (i) employees who can work remotely do so; and (ii) employees in the field and workshops, who are not able to work remotely, are able to work safely and in a manner that complies with applicable governmental orders and guidelines and ensures they remain healthy.  This plan includes, among other things, health screening, enhanced cleaning arrangements, travel bans, revised work schedules and the reorganization of processes and procedures to limit contact with other employees, customers and contractors on-site.

Supply chains and logistics have become challenging in certain regions, but we continue to evaluate alternatives to ensure the jobs currently operating will be able to continue.  Also, because of our strong financial position, we do have a large inventory of consumables and parts, which should allow us to continue to service our drills despite issues with supply levels felt by many of our suppliers.  The duration of these impacts is unknown; however, the Company will continue to react quickly to this changing environment, as necessary.  We expect our variable cost structure and strong balance sheet to allow us to navigate through these challenging times, while maintaining flexibility to respond quickly once operations can proceed safely.

Despite the impacts of COVID-19, the Company has been able to maintain its key employees and teams in place globally to service customers in the future.  In order to help achieve this goal in Canada, the Company is eligible to benefit from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") program.  By quarter-end, the Company recorded a $1.7 million benefit from this program in its results from operations.

Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”)

We believe that Major Drilling’s long-term sustainability depends on us serving as: stewards of the environment where we work; valued contributors to the communities where we operate; and responsible corporate citizens in the eyes of our workforce, our clients, our shareholders and other external stakeholders.  While the Board of Directors and management have long had responsibility and oversight over ESG practices of the Company, in fiscal 2020, we began the process of consolidating our ESG efforts under an ESG Framework in order to formalize its risk management structure and mitigation strategies.  As part of these efforts, we’re currently in the process of preparing our second annual CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) submission as part of a broader pursuit to identify and manage business risks and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Fourth Quarter Ended April 30, 2020

Total revenue for the quarter was $88.8 million, down 12% from revenue of $100.4 million recorded in the same quarter last year.  The favourable foreign exchange translation impact for the quarter, when comparing to the effective rates for the same period last year, is estimated at $1 million on revenue, with a negligible impact on net earnings.

Revenue for the quarter from Canada - U.S. drilling operations decreased by 19.4% to $41.1 million, compared to the same period last year.  The region was impacted significantly in mid-March due to government and customer imposed restrictions on operations caused by COVID-19.

South and Central American revenue decreased by 20.7% to $22.2 million for the quarter, compared to the same quarter last year.  All countries in the region experienced some operational challenges in relation to government or customer imposed restrictions regarding COVID-19.  The duration of these impacts varied throughout the region.

Asian and African operations reported revenue of $25.5 million, up 19.2% from the same period last year.  This region incurred minimal impacts in relation to COVID-19 during the quarter, which is reflected in the results.  Strong growth in Indonesia and Mongolia contributed to the overall performance of the region.

Gross margin for the quarter was 10.6%, compared to 13.3% for the same period last year.  Depreciation expense totaling $9.7 million is included in direct costs for both the current quarter and the same quarter last year.  Adjusted gross margin, excluding depreciation expense, was 21.5% for the quarter, compared to 23.0% for the same period last year.  Although the quarter started off well, by mid-March, COVID-19 related operational impacts were being felt in many regions. Standby labour costs, as well as normal fourth quarter ramp-up costs, contributed to lower margins as jobs were abruptly shut down in many jurisdictions.

General and administrative costs were $11.1 million, a decrease of $0.1 million compared to the same quarter last year.  The additional general and administrative expenses from the Norex acquisition were offset by reduced travel and various cost saving initiatives.  As well, the Company recorded a benefit of $0.6 million related to the CEWS program.

Depreciation and amortization was flat at $9.9 million.  Increases related to IFRS 16 and the Norex acquisition were offset by the impact of reduced capital expenditures during the recent industry downturn.

At April 30, 2020, after assessing impairment indicators driven by impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company recorded a pre-tax, non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $58.7 million in relation to its U.S. and Canadian CGUs.  The impact COVID-19 had on these CGUs in the quarter created near-term uncertainty in cash flow generation however, management did not change their long-term projections for growth in these areas.      

In the quarter, the Company recorded an additional restructuring charge of $2.4 million, including $2.1 million in non-cash charges, mainly related to the previously announced closure of its Colombian operations.  COVID-19 has negatively impacted the ability to execute the initial restructuring plan, resulting in additional charges.

The income tax provision for the quarter was an expense of $10.1 million compared to an expense of $2.7 million for the prior year period.  Due to the unknown near-term impacts caused by COVID-19, the Company has de-recognized a portion of its deferred income tax assets related to previously recognized tax losses.  Combined with the tax impact of the goodwill impairment, the Company recorded a one-time non-cash charge of $10.0 million in deferred tax expense.

Net loss was $74.3 million or $0.92 per share ($0.92 per share diluted) for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $3.0 million or $0.04 per share ($0.04 per share diluted) for the prior year quarter.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA
The Company uses the non-IFRS financial measure, EBITDA.  The Company believes this non-IFRS financial measure is key, for both management and investors, in evaluating performance at a consolidated level.  EBITDA is commonly reported and widely used by investors and lending institutions as an indicator of a company’s operating performance and ability to incur and service debt, and as a valuation metric.  This measure does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS.

            
(in $000s CAD) Q4 2020   Q4 2019   YTD 2020   YTD 2019 
            
Net loss$(74,307) $(2,957) $(70,962) $(18,084)
Finance costs 392   182   1,108   775 
Income tax provision 10,114   2,664   15,408   7,748 
Depreciation and amortization 9,913   9,817   39,542   40,909 
Impairment of goodwill 58,743   -   58,743   - 
Restructuring charge 2,437   977   4,553   7,874 
EBITDA$7,292  $10,683  $48,392  $39,222 
                

Adjusted net earnings
Adjusted net earnings and adjusted earnings per share are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS.  Accordingly, adjusted net earnings and adjusted earnings per share may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.  Readers of this press release are cautioned that adjusted net earnings and adjusted earnings per share should not be construed as an alternative to net earnings, or net earnings per share, determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance.  The following table reconciles net earnings to adjusted net earnings based on the historical Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the periods indicated.

                
(in $000s CAD) Q4 2020   Q4 2019   YTD 2020   YTD 2019 
            
Net loss$(74,307) $(2,957) $(70,962) $(18,084)
Impairment of goodwill 58,743   -   58,743   - 
Restructuring charge 2,437   977   4,553   7,874 
De-recognition of deferred tax assets and tax impact of goodwill impairment 10,018   401   11,523   1,613 
Adjusted net (loss) earnings (3,109)  (1,579)  3,857   (8,597)
            
Per share$(0.04) $(0.02) $0.05  $(0.11)
                

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements about the Company’s objectives, strategies, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and businesses. All statements, other than historical facts, are “forward-looking” because they are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are typically identified by future or conditional verbs such as “outlook”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, and terms and expressions of similar import. 

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: worldwide demand for gold and base metals and overall commodity prices; the level of activity in the mining industry and the demand for the Company’s services; the Canadian and international economic environments; the Company’s ability to attract and retain customers and to manage its assets and operating costs; sources of funding for its clients (particularly for junior mining companies); competitive pressures; currency movements (which can affect the Company’s revenue in Canadian dollars); the geographic distribution of the Company’s operations; the impact of operational changes; changes in jurisdictions in which the Company operates (including changes in regulation); failure by counterparties to fulfill contractual obligations; and other factors as may be set forth as well as objectives or goals including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition to exist or occur.  Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.  Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements by reason of factors such as, but not limited to, the risks relating to the COVID-19 outbreak and the factors set out in the discussion on pages 15 to 19 of the 2020 Management’s Discussion & Analysis entitled “General Risks and Uncertainties”, and such other documents as available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.  All such factors should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to the Company. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, including those statements that are incorporated by reference herein, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc. is one of the world’s largest drilling services companies primarily serving the mining industry. Established in 1980, Major Drilling has over 1,000 years of combined experience and expertise within its management team alone.  The Company maintains field operations and offices in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe. Major Drilling provides a complete suite of drilling services including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share information) 
  
                 
  Three months ended  Twelve months ended 
  April 30  April 30 
  (unaudited)         
                 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
                 
TOTAL REVENUE $88,784  $100,397  $409,144  $384,822 
                 
DIRECT COSTS  79,383   87,018   348,501   333,749 
                 
GROSS PROFIT  9,401   13,379   60,643   51,073 
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES                
General and administrative  11,080   11,223   48,042   47,579 
Other expenses  80   923   2,846   4,228 
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment  127   33   (44)  (342)
Foreign exchange loss  735   334   949   1,295 
Finance costs  392   182   1,108   775 
Impairment of goodwill  58,743   -   58,743   - 
Restructuring charge  2,437   977   4,553   7,874 
   73,594   13,672   116,197   61,409 
                 
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX  (64,193)  (293)  (55,554)  (10,336)
                 
INCOME TAX PROVISION                
Current  758   1,653   5,617   7,761 
Deferred  9,356   1,011   9,791   (13)
   10,114   2,664   15,408   7,748 
                 
NET LOSS $(74,307) $(2,957) $(70,962) $(18,084)
                 
                 
LOSS PER SHARE                
Basic $(0.92) $(0.04) $(0.88) $(0.23)
Diluted $(0.92) $(0.04) $(0.88) $(0.23)



  
Major Drilling Group International Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Earnings 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 
                 
                 
  Three months ended  Twelve months ended 
  April 30  April 30 
  (unaudited)         
                 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
                 
NET LOSS $(74,307) $(2,957) $(70,962) $(18,084)
                 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS                
                 
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss                
Unrealized gain on foreign currency translations  11,496   3,767   2,857   8,762 
Unrealized loss on derivatives (net of tax)  (917)  (287)  (41)  (606)
                 
COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) EARNINGS $(63,728) $523  $(68,146) $(9,928)



  
Major Drilling Group International Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity 
For the twelve months ended April 30, 2020 and 2019 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 
                         
                         
      Retained                 
      earnings  Other  Share-based  Foreign currency     
  Share capital  (deficit)  reserves  payments reserve  translation reserve  Total 
                         
BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2018* $241,264  $45,159  $36  $15,922  $70,021  $372,402 
                         
Share-based compensation  -   -   -   526   -   526 
Stock options expired  -   1,945   -   (1,945)  -   - 
   241,264   47,104   36   14,503   70,021   372,928 
Comprehensive earnings:                        
Net loss  -   (18,084)  -   -   -   (18,084)
Unrealized gain on foreign currency                        
translations  -   -   -   -   8,762   8,762 
Unrealized loss on derivatives  -   -   (606)  -   -   (606)
Total comprehensive loss  -   (18,084)  (606)  -   8,762   (9,928)
                         
BALANCE AS AT APRIL 30, 2019 $241,264  $29,020  $(570) $14,503  $78,783  $363,000 
                         
                         
BALANCE AS AT MAY 1, 2019 $241,264  $29,020  $(570) $14,503  $78,783  $363,000 
                         
Share issue  1,925   -   -   -   -   1,925 
Share-based compensation  -   -   -   267   -   267 
Stock options expired  -   6,251   -   (6,251)  -   - 
   243,189   35,271   (570)  8,519   78,783   365,192 
Comprehensive earnings:                        
Net loss  -   (70,962)  -   -   -   (70,962)
Unrealized gain on foreign currency                        
translations  -   -   -   -   2,857   2,857 
Unrealized loss on derivatives  -   -   (41)  -   -   (41)
Total comprehensive loss  -   (70,962)  (41)  -   2,857   (68,146)
                         
BALANCE AS AT APRIL 30, 2020 $243,189  $(35,691) $(611) $8,519  $81,640  $297,046 

*Opening balances have been allocated to include expired or forfeited stock options of $3,799, previously recorded in share-based payments reserve, in retained earnings (deficit), consistent with current year presentation.


  
Major Drilling Group International Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 
                 
                 
  Three months ended  Twelve months ended 
  April 30  April 30 
  (unaudited)         
                 
  2020  2019  2020  2019 
                 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Loss before income tax $(64,193) $(293) $(55,554) $(10,336)
Operating items not involving cash                
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment  9,819   9,817   39,353   40,909 
Amortization of intangible assets  94   -   189   - 
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment  127   33   (44)  (342)
Share-based compensation  73   123   267   526 
Restructuring charge (non-cash portion)  1,966   1,227   3,469   7,274 
Impairment of goodwill  58,743   -   58,743   - 
Finance costs recognized in loss before income tax  392   182   1,108   775 
   7,021   11,089   47,531   38,806 
Changes in non-cash operating working capital items  (4,351)  (14,528)  1,692   (7,345)
Finance costs paid  (392)  (182)  (1,108)  (775)
Income taxes recovered (paid)  181   (2,851)  (6,004)  (9,724)
Cash flow from (used in) operating activities  2,459   (6,472)  42,111   20,962 
                 
FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Repayment of lease liabilities  (10)  -   (1,300)  - 
Repayment of long-term debt  (249)  (509)  (1,057)  (2,137)
Proceeds from draw on long-term debt  35,000   -   35,000   - 
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities  34,741   (509)  32,643   (2,137)
                 
INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Business acquisitions (net of cash acquired)  -   -   (13,945)  - 
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment  (7,149)  (6,321)  (32,041)  (25,487)
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment  456   2,290   1,256   11,933 
Cash flow used in investing activities  (6,693)  (4,031)  (44,730)  (13,554)
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes  1,188   387   1,043   839 
                 
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH  31,695   (10,625)  31,067   6,110 
                 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD  26,738   37,991   27,366   21,256 
                 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF THE PERIOD $58,433  $27,366  $58,433  $27,366 


  
Major Drilling Group International Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 
As at April 30, 2020 and April 30, 2019 
(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 
         
         
  April 30, 2020  April 30, 2019 
ASSETS        
         
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $58,433  $27,366 
Trade and other receivables  71,597   88,029 
Note receivable  44   560 
Income tax receivable  4,350   3,978 
Inventories  99,823   90,325 
Prepaid expenses  4,497   5,099 
   238,744   215,357 
         
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT  168,906   164,266 
         
DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS  9,613   23,374 
         
GOODWILL  7,708   58,300 
         
INTANGIBLE ASSETS  946   - 
         
  $425,917  $461,297 
         
         
LIABILITIES        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Trade and other payables $55,858  $63,376 
Income tax payable  926   1,209 
Current portion of lease liabilities  1,121   - 
Current portion of long-term debt  1,024   1,060 
   58,929   65,645 
         
LEASE LIABILITIES  2,701   - 
         
CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION  1,807   - 
         
LONG-TERM DEBT  50,333   16,298 
         
DEFERRED INCOME TAX LIABILITIES  15,101   16,354 
   128,871   98,297 
         
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY        
Share capital  243,189   241,264 
Retained earnings (deficit)  (35,691)  29,020 
Other reserves  (611)  (570)
Share-based payments reserve  8,519   14,503 
Foreign currency translation reserve  81,640   78,783 
   297,046   363,000 
         
  $425,917  $461,297 
         

MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2020 AND 2019
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Company’s operations are divided into three geographic segments corresponding to its management structure: Canada - U.S.; South and Central America; and Asia and Africa. The services provided in each of the reportable segments are essentially the same. The accounting policies of the segments are the same as those described in note 4 presented in the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended April 30, 2020. Management evaluates performance based on earnings from operations in these three geographic segments before impairment of goodwill, finance costs, general and corporate expenses, restructuring charge and income tax.  Data relating to each of the Company’s reportable segments is presented as follows:

  Q4 2020  Q4 2019  YTD 2020  YTD 2019 
  (unaudited)  (unaudited)         
Revenue                
Canada - U.S.* $41,058  $50,982  $205,551  $196,105 
South and Central America  22,209   28,044   104,002   108,139 
Asia and Africa  25,517   21,371   99,591   80,578 
  $88,784  $100,397  $409,144  $384,822 
                 
(Loss) earnings from operations                
Canada - U.S. $(2,329) $1,554  $4,825  $6,057 
South and Central America  (2,838)  (757)  (5,738)  (4,307)
Asia and Africa  3,519   1,020   16,280   2,970 
   (1,648)  1,817   15,367   4,720 
                 
Impairment of goodwill  58,743   -   58,743   - 
Finance costs  392   182   1,108   775 
General corporate expenses**  973   951   6,517   6,407 
Restructuring charge  2,437   977   4,553   7,874 
Income tax  10,114   2,664   15,408   7,748 
   72,659   4,774   86,329   22,804 
                 
Net loss $(74,307) $(2,957) $(70,962) $(18,084)


                 
Depreciation and amortization                
  Canada - U.S. $4,837  $4,648  $18,434  $19,168 
  South and Central America  3,301   3,522   14,226   13,085 
  Asia and Africa  1,833   1,613   6,744   8,381 
  Unallocated and corporate assets  (58)  34   138   275 
Total depreciation and amortization $9,913  $9,817  $39,542  $40,909 

*Canada - U.S. includes revenue of $20,774 and $26,460 for Canadian operations for the three months ended April 30, 2020, and 2019 respectively, and $95,603 and $94,561 for the twelve months ended April 30, 2020 and 2019 respectively.

**General and corporate expenses include expenses for corporate offices, stock options and certain unallocated costs.