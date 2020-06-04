Press release Regulated information 4 June 2020, 11 p.m. CEST

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 4 June 2020 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"), a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, announces today in accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of important participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions (the "Belgian Transparency Act"), that on 2 June 2020 it received the following notification of significant shareholdings as a consequence of the capital increase completed on 15 May 2020.

Scorpiaux BVBA notified MDxHealth that the aggregate number of shares with respect to which Scorpiaux BVBA can exercise voting rights passively crossed below the threshold of 5% of the outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. Notably, it follows from the notification by Scorpiaux BVBA that it owns 3,867,776 shares of MDxHealth, representing 4.26% of the 90,691,449 outstanding shares and voting rights of MDxHealth. The notification states that Scorpiaux BVBA is exclusively controlled by Bart Versluys.

For further information, reference is made to the information published on MDxHealth's website (http://www.mdxhealth.com/investors/shareholder-information).

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights attached to the securities held by such persons in the Company reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

