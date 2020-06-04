New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Copper Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0459175/?utm_source=GNW

3 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Electrical & Electronics market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 0.9% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 53.7 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 65.1 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Electrical & Electronics segment will reach a market size of 549.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Copper market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 3.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 1.2 Million Metric Tons in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Copper market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Anglo American Plc; Antofagasta Plc; BHP Billiton Group; Codelco; First Quantum Minerals Ltd.; Grupo México S.A.B. DE C.V; Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd.; JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp.; KGHM Polska MiedŸ S.A; KME AG; Mitsubishi Materials Corp.; Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd.; Norilsk Nickel; OM Group Inc.; Rio Tinto Group; Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.; Teck Resources Ltd.; UMMC Holding Corp.; Vale Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Overview Recent Market Activity Current & Future Analysis Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects China Remains a Major Force in the Copper Industry Pricing Scenario Improvement in PMI Signals Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Copper Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Anglo American PLC (UK) Antofagasta Plc (UK) Aurubis AG (Germany) BHP Billiton Group (Australia) Codelco (Chile) First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (Canada) Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. (USA) Grupo México S.A.B. DE C.V (Mexico) Global Brass and Copper, Inc (USA) Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (China) JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation (Japan) KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (Poland) KME AG (Germany) Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Japan) Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co. Ltd (Japan) Norilsk Nickel (Russia) Rio Tinto Group (UK) Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd (Japan) Teck Resources Limited (Canada) The Furukawa Electric Co. (Japan) UMMC Holding Corporation (Russia) Vale Limited (Canada)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Electric Vehicles Steer Growth for Copper Factors Driving Popularity of EVs Select Countries with Proposed Government Phase-out of Internal Combustion Engine Sales Renewable Energy Technologies: An Expanding Opportunity Market Wind Power Generation Offers Significant Growth Solar Photovoltaics Market - A Promising Market CIGS - An Emerging Thin Film Technology Gaining Immense Popularity Rising Focus on Ramping-Up Power Generation Infrastructure Drives Demand for Copper Bactericidal Property Supports Use of Copper Tubes in Water Distribution Systems Copper Tubes Gain Prominence in Heating Systems Copper Tubes Benefit from Opportunities in the Automotive Sector Opportunity Indicators Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive Demand Electric Home Appliances - Key End-Users of Copper HVAC Sector Offers Improved Opportunities Copper Enjoys Widespread Application in Telecommunications Sector Growth in the Construction Sector to Benefit Demand Urbanization Underpins Demand for Copper-Based Products Copper Products: Key Statistical Findings

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Copper Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Copper Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Copper Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Electrical & Electronics (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Building & Construction (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Building & Construction (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Building & Construction (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Transportation (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Transportation (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Transportation (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Consumer & General Products (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Consumer & General Products (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Consumer & General Products (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Industrial Machinery & Equipment (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Industrial Machinery & Equipment (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Industrial Machinery & Equipment (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Copper Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Copper Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Copper Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 21: Copper Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Copper Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Copper Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 24: Canadian Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Copper in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Japanese Copper Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 27: Copper Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 28: Chinese Demand for Copper in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Copper Market Review in China in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chinese Copper Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Copper Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European Copper Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Copper Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Copper Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: European Copper Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 35: Copper Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 37: Copper Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 38: French Copper Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 39: French Copper Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 40: Copper Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: German Copper Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: Copper Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 43: Italian Demand for Copper in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Copper Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 45: Italian Copper Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Copper in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: United Kingdom Copper Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 48: Copper Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 49: Spanish Copper Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Copper Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 51: Spanish Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 52: Russian Copper Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Copper Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 54: Copper Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Copper Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 56: Copper Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Rest of Europe Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Asia-Pacific Copper Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Copper Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Copper Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Copper Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 62: Asia-Pacific Copper Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Copper Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 64: Copper Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Australian Copper Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 66: Copper Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 67: Indian Copper Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Copper Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 69: Indian Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 70: Copper Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027 Table 71: South Korean Copper Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Copper Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Copper in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Copper Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Copper Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 76: Latin American Copper Market Trends by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027 Table 77: Copper Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Copper Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Latin American Demand for Copper in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Copper Market Review in Latin America in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American Copper Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 82: Argentinean Copper Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 83: Copper Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Argentinean Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 85: Copper Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 86: Brazilian Copper Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 87: Brazilian Copper Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 88: Copper Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Mexican Copper Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 90: Copper Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 91: Rest of Latin America Copper Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Copper Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 93: Copper Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 94: The Middle East Copper Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 95: Copper Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Copper Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 97: The Middle East Copper Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Copper Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 99: The Middle East Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Copper in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Iranian Copper Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: Copper Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 103: Israeli Copper Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 104: Copper Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Israeli Copper Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Copper in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: Copper Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 108: Saudi Arabian Copper Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 109: Copper Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2018-2027 Table 110: United Arab Emirates Copper Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Copper Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 112: Copper Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Rest of Middle East Copper Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 114: Copper Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 115: African Copper Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Copper Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 117: Copper Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



