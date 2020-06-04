New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Remote Sensing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646042/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Satellite Remote Sensing market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 15.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$134 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$164.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Satellite Remote Sensing segment will reach a market size of US$313.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Satellite Remote Sensing market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 14.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$503.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Satellite Remote Sensing market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Airbus Defence and Space; "Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646042/?utm_source=GNW



SATELLITE REMOTE SENSING MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Emergence of Small Satellites to Redefine Market Dynamics Select Conventional Satellites Vs. Micro Satellites: A Comparative Analysis Startups Take a Keen Interest in Satellite Constellations Advanced Satellites to Perform Daily Revisits Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Satellite Remote Sensing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Airbus Defence and Space (France) Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. (USA) Boeing Company (USA) ImageSat International N.V. (Israel) Maxar Technologies Ltd. (USA) Mitsubishi Electric Group (Japan) Orbital ATK (USA) Planet Labs, Inc. (USA) Satellite Imaging Corporation (SIC) (USA) Thales Group (France) UrtheCast (Canada)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Emphasis on Earth Observation Drives Demand for Satellite Remote Sensing Services Technology Advancements Fuel Market Growth Positive Momentum in Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Satellite Remote Sensing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Satellite Remote Sensing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Satellite Remote Sensing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 4: United States Satellite Remote Sensing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Satellite Remote Sensing Market in the United States: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 CANADA Table 6: Canadian Satellite Remote Sensing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 7: Canadian Satellite Remote Sensing Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019 JAPAN Table 8: Japanese Market for Satellite Remote Sensing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 9: Satellite Remote Sensing Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 CHINA Table 10: Chinese Satellite Remote Sensing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 11: Satellite Remote Sensing Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million: 2012-2019 EUROPE Table 12: European Satellite Remote Sensing Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 13: Satellite Remote Sensing Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 14: European Satellite Remote Sensing Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 15: Satellite Remote Sensing Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: French Satellite Remote Sensing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 GERMANY Table 17: Satellite Remote Sensing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 18: German Satellite Remote Sensing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019 ITALY Table 19: Italian Satellite Remote Sensing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Satellite Remote Sensing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019 UNITED KINGDOM Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Satellite Remote Sensing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: Satellite Remote Sensing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 REST OF EUROPE Table 23: Rest of Europe Satellite Remote Sensing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 24: Satellite Remote Sensing Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 25: Satellite Remote Sensing Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Asia-Pacific Satellite Remote Sensing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019 REST OF WORLD Table 27: Rest of World Satellite Remote Sensing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Rest of World Satellite Remote Sensing Historic Market Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 45

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646042/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001