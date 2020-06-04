DUBLIN, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Amaral Ranches, Inc., is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“As a family business, ensuring that our customers have confidence in the safety of our food is incredibly important to us. As we continue to grow our company, iTrade’s traceability offer will also help us appeal to and comply with new buyer requirements quickly and easily. We are excited to join the world’s safest food supply chain and use traceability as a strategic differentiator,” comments Christopher Amaral, General Manager at George Amaral Ranches.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have George Amaral Ranches join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

George Amaral Ranches, Inc. provides vegetables farming services to retailers and produce outlets across the country. The company offers broccoli, iceberg lettuce, romaine, green and red leaf, celery, cauliflower, sweet corn, green and red cabbage, watermelon, and cantaloupe. George Amaral Ranches is based in California, and they are proudly family-owned and family-operated. Quality is paramount at George Amaral Ranches, and they’re proud of their commitment to delivering only the freshest produce to their trading partners and consumers.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com