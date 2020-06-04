New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646027/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Patient Simulators market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 24.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$121 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$174.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Patient Simulators segment will reach a market size of US$141.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Mannequin-Based Simulation market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 22.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$465.2 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Mannequin-Based Simulation market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3D Systems, Inc.; CAE Healthcare; Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.; Laerdal Medical A/S; Limbs & Things Ltd.; Mentice AB; Simulab Corporation; Simulaids Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mannequin - A Prelude Recent Market Activity Simulation Training Mannequin-based Simulation: Increasingly Vital in Physician Training Growth Drivers Increasing Focus on Patient Safety Limited Access to Live Patients Drives Market for Simulation Simulation in Healthcare Enables Cost Reduction Technology Revolution Drives Demand for Simulation Market Challenges High Entry-Price Points Restrict Market Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors Developing Regions Offer High Growth Potential for Mannequin- based Simulation Competition Global Competitor Market Shares Mannequin-Based Simulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3D Systems (USA) CAE Healthcare (Canada) Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc. (USA) Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd. (Japan) Laerdal Medical A/S (Norway) Limbs & Things Ltd. (UK) Mentice AB (Sweden) Shanghai Honglian Medical Tech Group (China) Simulab Corporation (USA) Simulaids, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Mannequins Imitate Human Reactions Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth Mannequin-based Simulation for Nursing Schools Mannequins Gain Traction in Military Medical Training Minimally-invasive Procedures Necessitate Simulation-based Training Robot-assisted Surgical Simulation Training Gaining Significance Simulation Training Preferred for Cataract Surgery Simulation Benefits Interventional Cardiology Innovations in Patient Simulators Virtual Medical Training - Potential to Replace Mannequin-based Simulation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mannequin-Based Simulation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Mannequin-Based Simulation Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Patient Simulators (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Patient Simulators (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Patient Simulators (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 10: United States Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 12: United States Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 13: Canadian Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Canadian Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 15: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 16: Japanese Market for Mannequin-Based Simulation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 17: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 18: Japanese Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 19: Chinese Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 21: Chinese Mannequin-Based Simulation Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Mannequin-Based Simulation Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: European Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: European Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: European Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 26: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 28: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: French Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 30: French Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 31: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: German Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 33: German Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 34: Italian Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: Italian Mannequin-Based Simulation Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 37: United Kingdom Market for Mannequin-Based Simulation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: United Kingdom Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 40: Rest of Europe Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 41: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Rest of Europe Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 43: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Asia-Pacific Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 45: Asia-Pacific Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 46: Rest of World Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Rest of World Mannequin-Based Simulation Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 48: Mannequin-Based Simulation Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 52

