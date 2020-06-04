TORONTO, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp.’s (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders was held today. The detailed results of the votes for each matter to be acted upon are set out below:
|Item
|Description of matter
|Outcome
|Voted
|Voted (%)
|1.
|Fixing the number of directors at seven
|Approved
|26,740,883 For
4,176 Against
|99.98%
0.02%
|2.
|The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected:
|Serafino Iacono
|Approved
|25,508,557 For
1,236,502 Withheld
|95.38%
4.62%
|Miguel de la Campa
|Approved
|26,731,031 For
14,028 Withheld
|99.95%
0.05%
|De Lyle Bloomquist
|Approved
|26,690,633 For
54,428 Withheld
|99.80%
0.20%
|Mónica De Greiff
|Approved
|26,710,336 For
34,723 Withheld
|99.87%
0.13%
|Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres
|Approved
|26,702,992 For
42,067 Withheld
|99.84%
0.16%
|Robert Metcalfe
|Approved
|25,561,710 For
1,183,349 Withheld
|95.58%
4.42%
|Jaime Perez Branger
|Approved
|23,838108 For
2,906,951 Withheld
|89.13%
10.87%
|3.
|Appointing KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors.
|Approved
|31,743,210 For
29,923 Withheld
|99.91%
0.09%
|4.
|Reapproval of the Stock Option Plan of the Corporation which fixes the maximum aggregate number of shares reserved for issuance under the plan at 9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation.
|Approved
|23,827,999 For
2,917,060 Against
|89.09%
10.91%
|5.
|Approval of a special resolution authorizing the exercise or conversion by 2176423 Ontario Ltd. and any of its associates and affiliates of up to 1,786,958 warrants and the corresponding issuance of up to 1,786,958 common shares by the Corporation, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular.
|Approved
|26,564,617 For
180,442 Against
|99.32%
0.68%
About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.
Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its high-grade Segovia Operations. Gran Colombia owns approximately 74% of Caldas Gold Corp., a Canadian mining company currently advancing a prefeasibility study for a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in Colombia. Gran Colombia’s project pipeline includes its Zancudo Project in Colombia together with an approximately 21% equity interest in Gold X Mining Corp. (TSXV: GLDX) (Guyana – Toroparu) and an approximately 20% equity interest in Western Atlas Resources Inc. (“Western Atlas”) (TSX-V: WA) (Nunavut – Meadowbank).
Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
