2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Building & Construction market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$134.5 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$107.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Building & Construction segment will reach a market size of US$278.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$402 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Akzo Nobel NV; Arkema Group; Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.; BASF SE; Evonik Industries AG; Formosa Plastics Corp.; Heilongjiang Zhongmeng Longxin Chemical Co., Ltd.; Kaohsiung Monomer Company Ltd.; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; LG MMA Corp.; Lotte Chemical Corporation; Lucite International Ltd.; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc; Shandong Hongxu Chemical Co., Ltd.; Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.; Thai MMA Co., Ltd.





Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Methyl Methacrylate - Clear, Colorless, Sharp and Organic Raw Material Methyl Methacrylate - A Growing Market Driven by Downstream Applications Recent Market Activity Sizing the Market Fast Facts MMA Supply Tightens, Prices Shoot Up New Capacity Additions On the Anvil Offer Hope Global Competitor Market Shares Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Acrylic Plastics & Resins - The Largest and the Fastest Growing Application of MMA Increased Adoption in End-Use Sectors Fosters Growth in PMMA Market Broadening Applications of PMMA as a Highly Efficient Molding Compound Fuels Growth Bio-Based PMMA Emerge as Eco-Friendly Alternative Bio-based PMMA based Acrylic Resin: Potential to Develop Sustainable Solutions for Medical Sector PMMA-based Resins Market Going Green PMMA to Grab Bigger Share of Automotive Plastics Market Signs of Gradual Increase in PMMA Demand and Prices Manufacturers Relocate Production to Low-Cost Regions Asian Demand and New Applications Bolster PMMA Demand Growth Prospects Closely Tied to Global Economic Situation Stable Economic Scenario to Augment Market Prospects Projected Rise in Vehicle Production to Sustain Demand Recovering Construction Industry Benefits Demand for MMA and PMMA Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor Growing Importance of PMMA Based Signage and Displays Drive MMA Demand Applications of MMA in Artificial Nail Products Industry Nano-HA Coated Bone Collagen Holds Potential to Improve Mechanical Properties of PMMA Bone Cement Advanced Polymeric Materials Present Natural and Effective Options for Building Construction Phase Separation Enables Nanotextured Morphology of PMMA UV Curable PUA Blends Bio-based Materials Emerge as Better Substitute WJ’s MMA Technology-based WeatherGrip - A Recent Advancement Advancement in Industrial Synthesis of MMA during WAO

Table 1: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Building & Construction (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Building & Construction (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Building & Construction (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Automotive (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Automotive (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Aerospace (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Aerospace (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Medical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 20: Medical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Medical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 27: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 28: Canadian Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 30: Canadian Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Japanese Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 33: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 34: Chinese Demand for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 36: Chinese Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: European Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 38: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: European Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: European Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 41: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: European Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 43: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 44: French Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 45: French Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 46: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: German Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 48: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 49: Italian Demand for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 51: Italian Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: United Kingdom Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 54: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 56: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Rest of Europe Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 61: Rest of World Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 63: Rest of World Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

