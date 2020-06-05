New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Routers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646023/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Service Providers market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$72.6 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$83.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Service Providers segment will reach a market size of US$897.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Routers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Routers market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ADTRAN, Inc.; ARRIS Group Inc.; ASUSTeK Computer Inc.; Belkin International Inc.; Broadcom Inc.; Buffalo Americas Inc.; Cisco Systems Inc.; D-Link Systems Inc.; Extreme Networks Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; Juniper Networks Inc.; NETGEAR Inc.; Nokia Networks; Siemens AG; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; TP-LINK Technologies Co. Ltd.; Yamaha Corp.; ZTE Corporation; ZyXEL Communications Corp.





Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Recent Market Activity Routers: An Introductory Prelude Expansion in the World ICT Sector Creates Highly Conducive Environment for Routers Developing Regions Demonstrate Fastest Growth Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Routers Market Stable Economic Scenario to Accelerate Market Momentum Future Prospects Remain Optimistic Global Competitor Market Shares Routers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth in IP Traffic Underpins Sales Growth Key Factors Driving IP Traffic Growth Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers Faster Broadband Speeds Unprecedented Growth in High-Bandwidth Applications Proliferation of Smartphones & Spurt in Mobile Data Usage Service Providers’ Thrust Towards QoE & QoS Underpins Sales Growth Factors Fuelling Demand for Routers in the Service Provider Vertical Sustained Focus on 100GB, Ultra-100GB and Wi-Fi Deployments Higher Investments on Mobile Hotspots to Counter Mobile Spectrum Deficit Deployment of Mobile Backhaul Networks Enterprise Routers Exhibit Steady Growth Prime Factors Steering Demand for Enterprise Routers Globalization & Workforce De-centralization Expanding Role of Enterprise Mobility High-End Routers Gain Traction in the Enterprise Sector Home Networks - Exhibiting Positive Growth Expanding IoT & Connected Devices Ecosystem Bodes Well for Future Growth Transition to IPv6 Strengthens Market Prospects Issues & Challenges

Table 1: Routers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Routers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Routers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Service Providers (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Service Providers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Service Providers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Enterprises (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Enterprises (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Enterprises (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Routers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Routers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Routers Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 15: Routers Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Routers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Routers Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 18: Canadian Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Japanese Routers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 21: Routers Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Demand for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Routers Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Routers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Routers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Routers Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Routers Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Routers Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Routers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 29: Routers Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Routers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 32: French Routers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Routers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Routers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Routers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 36: Routers Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Demand for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Routers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Routers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: United Kingdom Routers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: Routers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Routers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Routers Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 45: Spanish Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Routers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Routers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: Routers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Routers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 50: Routers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Routers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Routers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Routers Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Routers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Routers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Routers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Routers Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Routers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 60: Routers Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Routers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Routers Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 63: Indian Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Routers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Routers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 66: Routers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Routers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 69: Routers Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Routers Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 71: Routers Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Routers Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Demand for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Routers Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Routers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Routers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 77: Routers Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Routers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Routers Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Routers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Routers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Routers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 84: Routers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Routers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Routers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 87: Routers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Routers Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Routers Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Routers Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Routers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Routers Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Iranian Routers Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 96: Routers Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Routers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 98: Routers Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Routers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Routers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Routers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Routers Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 105: Routers Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Routers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Routers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 108: Routers Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Routers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Routers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 111: Routers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

