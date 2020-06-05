NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES
CARLSBAD, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) announces financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019.
To our Shareholders:
2019 was a record year for Aurora Spine recording the highest revenue in the Company’s history, a 28% increase from the 2018 revenue.
During 2019, we continued the integration of our family of products into our Screwless Procedure™, a cutting-edge surgical approach to spine fusion. The Screwless Procedure features: our ZIP® MIS Fusion Systems and our TiNano® Interbody cages.
Highlights from 2019
Highlights subsequent to year end
In 2019, we continued driving growth by training surgeons and distributors on Aurora Spine’s technology and increasing the reach of our sales force.
In 2020, we have added some outstanding surgeons to our customer base that value our products and wish to be a part of our success. We continue to review our new product development within the framework of financial responsibility to achieve our long-term growth and profitability objectives while reacting to, and recovering from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We remain fully committed to developing our U.S. sales through engaging new and existing distributors and improving our direct relationship experience with our surgeons. This should allow us to generate increased sales and provide improved customer service going forward.
Management and I thank our shareholders for their continued support in these endeavors.
None of this would be possible without the dedication and commitment of our hardworking colleagues at Aurora. I want to thank them for the great accomplishments they have made this year, for Aurora and ultimately, for patients. They have embraced change and risen to the numerous challenges before them, and I am grateful for their ongoing support of our company and our mission.
I would also like to thank you, our investors, for your continued support. Together, we have built a strong foundation, and I look forward to the opportunities ahead of us. I am truly grateful to be part of an organization that makes such a positive improvement in the lives of patients around the world.
The Financial Statements together with the Management Discussion and Analysis can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Trent J. Northcutt
President and Chief Executive Officer
About Aurora Spine
Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies.
