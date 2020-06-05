New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Advertising and Marketing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646022/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Display market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 8.7% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$11.8 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$10 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Display segment will reach a market size of US$14.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Digital Advertising and Marketing market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 14.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$67.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Digital Advertising and Marketing market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Acxiom Corporation; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Amazon.com, Inc.; AOL Inc.; Baidu Inc.; Conversant Inc.; Dentsu Aegis Network; DoubleClick Inc.; Eniro AB; Facebook Inc.; Google Inc.; IAC/InterActive Corp.; InfoSpace Inc.; LinkedIn Corporation; Microsoft Corp.; Oath Inc.; ONE by AOL; Pandora Media Inc.; Sina Corporation; Sohu.com Inc.; Tencent Inc.; TOM Group Limited; TradeDoubler AB; Twitter Inc.; Xaxis; Yahoo! Inc.





DIGITAL ADVERTISING AND MARKETING MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships Recent Market Activity Rapid Shift of Media Spending from Traditional to Digital: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of Digital Ad Market Print Media Advertising including Newspapers and Magazines: The Worst Hit by the Transition Expanding Digital Media User Base Triggers Massive Growth Opportunities Superior Attributes of Digital Advertising over Other Ad Media Drives Market Adoption Various Advertising Media & their Corresponding Benefits Comparison of Different Advertising Media Based on Varied Parameters Future Prospects Remain Buoyant Top 10 Countries in the Advertising Industry Ranked by Ad Spend: 2017E Display Advertising: The Largest Contributor to Global Digital Ad Spend Despite Cannibalization by Display, Search Advertising to Sustain Growth Momentum Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Generators Developing Countries Continue to Turbo Charge Current and Future Growth Asia-Pacific: Robust Demand for the Digital Experience Drive Faster Market Growth Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Mega Trends Strengthening Market Prospects Global Competitor Market Shares Digital Advertising and Marketing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Internet User Base: Fertile Environment for the Growth of Digital Media Marketing The Emergence of Mobile Devices as the Preferred Digital Media Platform: A Strong Growth Driver for Mobile Digital Advertising Key Factors Driving Growth in the Mobile Advertising Market Growing Proliferation of Smartphones & Tablets Rising Mobile Internet Subscriptions & Robust Mobile Data Consumption Wider Roll Out 4G Networks Social Media Advertising: A Major Beneficiary of the Transforming Social Networking Landscape Social Networking Sites (SNS): Facts and Figures in a Nutshell Top 10 Social Networking Platforms Worldwide Ranked by Active Usage: 2017E Social Media Networks: A Key Enabler of Social Selling Smart TV Triggers New Growth Opportunities for Digital Advertising Digital Advertising Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth Augmented Reality (AR) Buy Buttons Digital Assistants Video Ads in Search Results Wearable Technology Real-Time Bidding (RTB): The Next Generation Automated Display Advertising Technology Mobile Marketing Technology Developments Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gain Edge over Single Platform Campaigns Select Cross-Platform, Hashtag-based Marketing Campaigns in the Recent Past Cocooning Trend: Significant Market Opportunity for Cross- Platform Advertisers Increasing Trend towards Mobile Apps: Enormous Growth Opportunities for Digital Cross-Platform Advertising Growing Prominence of IoT and the Resulting Growth in Connected Devices Set to Take Digital Advertising to the Next Level Effective Delivery and Streaming of Ad Content Drives Demand for Digital Video Advertising Rising Prominence of OTT Platforms Augurs Well for Digital Video Advertising Driven by Multiple Factors, Mobile Video Ads Surpass Online Video Ads Native Advertising: The Next Big Thing in Display Advertising FTC Issues Guidelines on Native Ads Flourishing Gaming Market Generate Lucrative Opportunities for In-Game Advertising Wireless Gaming: Opportunities Galore for In-Game Advertising Rising Adoption of GPS-Enabled Devices Boosts Demand for Location-based Advertising Maximum Visibility Attribute Drive Increasing Interest in Free Online Classified Ads Robust E-Commerce Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth Supported by Efficient Broadband Connectivity, Demand for Rich Media Ads Gain Momentum Tailored Emails for Smarter Customer Engagement Sustain Demand for E-mail Advertising Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Prospects for Digital Advertising Digital Advertising Frauds Major Bottlenecks in Online Advertising

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Digital Advertising and Marketing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Digital Advertising and Marketing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Display (Mode/Format) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Display (Mode/Format) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Display (Mode/Format) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Search (Mode/Format) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Search (Mode/Format) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Search (Mode/Format) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Other Modes/Formats (Mode/Format) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Other Modes/Formats (Mode/Format) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Other Modes/Formats (Mode/Format) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in the United States by Mode/Format: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 15: United States Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Canadian Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Review by Mode/Format in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 18: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode/Format for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Market for Digital Advertising and Marketing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Japanese Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Analysis by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Digital Advertising and Marketing Market by Mode/Format: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Digital Advertising and Marketing Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2020-2027 Table 29: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Europe in US$ Million by Mode/Format: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in France by Mode/Format: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: French Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Analysis by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2012-2019 Table 36: German Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Digital Advertising and Marketing Market by Mode/Format: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Digital Advertising and Marketing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: United Kingdom Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Analysis by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Spanish Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Review by Mode/Format in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 45: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode/Format for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2

to 2027 Table 47: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Russia by Mode/Format: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: Russian Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2020-2027 Table 50: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Mode/Format: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Asia-Pacific by Mode/Format: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Analysis by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2012-2019 Table 60: Australian Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Indian Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Review by Mode/Format in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 63: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode/Format for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2012-2019 Table 66: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Digital Advertising and Marketing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Analysis by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 71: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Digital Advertising and Marketing Market by Mode/Format: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2020-2027 Table 77: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Mode/Format: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Brazil by Mode/Format: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Analysis by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2012-2019 Table 84: Mexican Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Rest of Latin America by Mode/Format: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Latin America Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: The Middle East Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market by Mode/Format in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Mode/Format for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Market for Digital Advertising and Marketing: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Iranian Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Analysis by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2020-2027 Table 98: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Israel in US$ Million by Mode/Format: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Digital Advertising and Marketing Market by Mode/Format: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2012-2019 Table 105: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Digital Advertising and Marketing Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Middle East Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Mode/Format: 2

to 2027 Table 110: Digital Advertising and Marketing Market in Africa by Mode/Format: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 111: African Digital Advertising and Marketing Market Share Breakdown by Mode/Format: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 498

