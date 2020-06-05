New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recreational Vehicles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090560/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Towable market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 3.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$565.6 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$499.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Towable segment will reach a market size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Recreational Vehicles market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 3.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Recreational Vehicles market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Nature Deprived Modern Lifestyles Ignites the Focus on the " Great Outdoors" Human Trend towards Reconnecting with Nature Encourages Adventure Road Travel & Car Camping RVs: Automobiles Prefect for the Great Outdoors Recent Market Activity Growth of the Travel & Tourism Industry Higher than Global GDP Provides a Favorable Platform for Growth How the RV Industry was Ravaged by the 2007-09 Recession: A Retrospective Review Global Competitor Market Shares Recreational Vehicles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ADRIA MOBIL, d.o.o (Slovenia) Erwin Hymer Group (Germany) Hymer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Niesmann + Bischoff GmbH (Germany) Forest River, Inc. (USA) Coachmen RV, a Division of Forest River, Inc. (USA) Palomino RV (USA) Hobby-Wohnwagenwerk Ing. Harald Striewski GmbH (Germany) Lunar Caravans (UK) Northwood Manufacturing (USA) Nexus RV (USA) Pilote (France) Pleasure-Way Industries Ltd. (Canada) REV Group Inc. (USA) Swift Group (UK) Thor Industries Inc. (USA) Airstream (USA) Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (USA) Jayco, Inc. (USA) Starcraft RV, Inc. (USA) K-Z Inc. (USA) Tiffin Motorhomes Inc. (USA) Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Canada) Trigano SA (France) Chausson (France) Westfalen Mobil GmbH (Germany) Winnebago Industries, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

End of Mass Tourism & Search for Alternative Sustainable Tourism Bodes Well for RV Tourism Development of Outdoor Recreational Infrastructure to Fuel Growth Affluent Aging Population Seeking Exotic Vacations & Experiences to Spur Growth Prospects Home is Where You Park It!: "RVing" Lifestyles Fuel Demand for Motorhomes Focus on Active Outdoor Life Spurs RV Ownership among Younger People Oil Price Break to Catalyze Growth in the RV Market Rise in the Number of HNW Individuals Spur Demand for Luxury Vacation RVs Innovation in RV Design & Style to Benefit Market Growth Expanding Middle Class Population to Benefit Overland Camper Travel in Asia RV Tourism Gains Steady Momentum in China Workamping & Extreme Remote Working Trend Brings in a Lucrative Base of Younger Full-Time RVers Electric RVs - The Future of Sustainable Drive Tourism Growing Popularity of RV Rental Services: A Challenge to Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

