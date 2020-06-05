New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Confectioneries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087301/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Chocolate market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.2% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$687.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$804.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Chocolate segment will reach a market size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Confectioneries market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.7 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Confectioneries market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Lindt & Sprüngli; Lotte Confectionery; Mars Wrigley; Mondelez International; Nestlé SA; Perfetti Van Melle SpA; The Hershey Company





CONFECTIONERIES MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Confectioneries Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Confectioneries Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Confectioneries Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Confectioneries Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Chocolate (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Chocolate (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Chocolate (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Sugar (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Sugar (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Sugar (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Fine Bakery Wares (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Fine Bakery Wares (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Fine Bakery Wares (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Confectioneries Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 16: United States Confectioneries Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Confectioneries Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 18: United States Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 19: Canadian Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Canadian Confectioneries Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 21: Confectioneries Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 22: Japanese Market for Confectioneries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Confectioneries Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 24: Japanese Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Confectioneries Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 27: Chinese Confectioneries Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Confectioneries Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: European Confectioneries Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Confectioneries Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Confectioneries Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: European Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 32: Confectioneries Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 34: Confectioneries Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: French Confectioneries Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: French Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 37: Confectioneries Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: German Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: German Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 40: Italian Confectioneries Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 42: Italian Confectioneries Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Confectioneries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Confectioneries Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: United Kingdom Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 46: Spanish Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Spanish Confectioneries Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 48: Confectioneries Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 49: Russian Confectioneries Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Confectioneries Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 51: Russian Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 52: Rest of Europe Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 53: Confectioneries Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Rest of Europe Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 55: Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Confectioneries Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: Confectioneries Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 61: Confectioneries Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Australian Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Australian Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 64: Indian Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 65: Indian Confectioneries Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 66: Confectioneries Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 67: Confectioneries Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: South Korean Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: Confectioneries Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Confectioneries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Confectioneries Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 73: Latin American Confectioneries Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 74: Confectioneries Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Confectioneries Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: Latin American Confectioneries Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Confectioneries Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 79: Argentinean Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 80: Confectioneries Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Argentinean Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 82: Confectioneries Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Brazilian Confectioneries Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 84: Brazilian Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 85: Confectioneries Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Mexican Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 87: Mexican Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 88: Rest of Latin America Confectioneries Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Confectioneries Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 90: Rest of Latin America Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 91: The Middle East Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 92: Confectioneries Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: The Middle East Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: The Middle East Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: The Middle East Confectioneries Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 96: Confectioneries Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 97: Iranian Market for Confectioneries: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Confectioneries Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Iranian Confectioneries Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 100: Israeli Confectioneries Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 101: Confectioneries Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Israeli Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 103: Saudi Arabian Confectioneries Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Saudi Arabian Confectioneries Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 106: Confectioneries Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: United Arab Emirates Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Confectioneries Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 109: Confectioneries Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Rest of Middle East Confectioneries Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: Rest of Middle East Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 112: African Confectioneries Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 113: Confectioneries Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 114: African Confectioneries Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 439

