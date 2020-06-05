PRESS RELEASE 5 JUNE 2020

Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt obtained two SCADA contracts for a leading international railway player

Italeaf SpA, holding company and first Italian company builder active in the cleantech and smart innovation sectors, listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market of the Stockholm Stock Exchange, announces that the subsidiary algoWatt, GreenTech Solutions company listed on Borsa Italiana's electronic stock exchange (MTA) have obtained two orders from a leading operator in the international railway sector. These are, in particular, the development of two SCADA systems (supervisory control and data acquisition systems) for diagnostics and maintenance on market platforms, in the railway sector, which is highly energy-intensive. The total value of the two contracts amounts to Euro 0.7 million.

algoWatt, as part of the planned activities, will have to develop specific functionalities and dedicated interfaces that can be used by the railway network manager in synergy, with economic advantages, on the traditional and high-speed networks, in commissioning and maintenance.

This press release is also available on the Company website: www.italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 6.30 CET on 5 June 2020.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 5030 1550, email: ca@mangold.se, is the Certified Adviser of Italeaf SpA on Nasdaq First North.

For further information please contact:

Claudio Borgna CFO – Italeaf S.p.A.

Email: borgna@italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, and at Milano.

The company controls the smart energy company TerniEnergia, listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange, Skyrobotic, active in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds, among others, a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.

Attachment