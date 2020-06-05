New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03283196/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Marketing market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 61.1% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$4.6 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$9.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Marketing segment will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 55.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$16 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Apple Inc.; Augmensys GmbH; Augment; Augmented Pixels Inc.; Blippar; Catchoom Technologies; DAQRI; Google Inc.; Gravity Jack; Hunter Research and Technology, LLC; LM3LABS Corp.; Marxent Labs LLC; Mollejuo Software, Inc.; Mybrana Network S.L.; Niantic, Inc.; Occipital Inc.; Seabery Augmented Technology; Snap, Inc.; ViewAR GmbH; VividWorks Ltd.; Wikitude GmbH; Zappar Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Enriching the Real World through Convergence with Digital Information and Media Recent Market Activity Brief Overview of Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Augmented Reality AR in Digital Marketing AR and Mapping Education Industry Applications Select Innovative Companies in AR/VR Space (2017) Factors Stimulating AR Demand Integration of Mobile Technology and Augmented Reality Gains Momentum Mobile AR Apps to Play Definitive Role in AR/VR Market Benefits of Mobile AR Solutions to Key Industries Factors Boosting Adoption of AR Tourism Retail Gaming Entertainment Businesses and Economy Stakeholders Eye on Delivering Immersive Experiences using Mobile AR/VR Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Applications: Where, What and How to Display AR on a Mobile Device Latest Augmented Reality Trends to Favor Mobile AR Apple and Google Target Mobile AR AR Chipsets and Sensors Enhanced Mobile Experience Gains for Mixed Reality AR Smartphones and HUD Technology Next-Generation AR Headsets Use of Mobile AR for Marketing AR to Topple VR Adoption across Diverse Industries Retailers to Embrace AR Mobile Augmented Reality: Major Milestones Over the Years Early AR Limited to Scientific Use for High-end Applications ARToolKit: A Major Breakthrough for Mobile AR ARQuake Game: First Outdoor Mobile AR Video Game BatPortal: First PDA Enabled Wireless AR System Mobile AR Penetrates the Mobile Phone Ecosystem Advent of Smartphones & Tablet PCs Brought MAR Closer to Mainstream Consumer Market Global Market Outlook Futuristic Goals for Mobile AR in a Nutshell Competitive Landscape Progress Made by Major Companies in the Field of Augmented Reality Participants across the Value Chain Bet Big on Mobile AR Leading Mobile AR Tools Available for Developers of AR Game or App Select Mergers & Acquisitions for 2015 & 2016 Select Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS: (2016 & 2017) Popular Mobile Augmented Reality Apps for Android/iOS (2015) Select Innovative Mobile AR Apps Developed in Recent Past Crowd Funding: A Key Fund Generation Strategy for Mobile AR Vendors Global Competitor Market Shares Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Key Drivers and Restraints Augmented Reality Explodes into Mainstream Notable AR Milestones Promising Developments Rapid Proliferation of Mobile App Stores Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver Freemium Apps with In-App Purchases Score over Paid Apps & Free Ad-Sponsored Apps Retail and Marketing Apps Dominate the Developer Investments in AR Technology Developments & Innovations: Spearheading Growth Markerless Augmented Reality Cloud Computing Support for Mobile AP Apps Smart Glasses: The New Age HMI Device Revolutionizes the Mobile AR Market Growing Investments in Google Glasses & Other Smart AR Glasses Bodes Well for Smart Glasses MAR Apps Mobile AR Game Apps: The Major Revenue Contributor Gaming Dominate Mobile Apps Content Worldwide: Opportunities Galore for MAR Apps Opportunity Indicators Augmentation in Smartphone’s Computational Capability Drives Location-Based AR Increasing Focus on Disruptive Technologies to Boost Market Prospects in the Enterprise Sector Mobile AR and Mobile CRM Convergence Transform Sales and Services Processes Internet of Things (IoT) and Industry 4.0: The Next Big Thing for Mobile AR in the Enterprise Sector Enterprise Mobility, BYOD and CYOD Paves the Way for Mobile AR and Smart Wearables Adoption at the Workplace Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand Building Augurs Well for the Market Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile AR and MCommerce Rising Prominence of Preventive Healthcare Spurs Demand for Healthcare MAR Apps Other High-Growth Application Areas for Mobile AR Retailers & Marketers Tourists Instructional Manuals and Videos Robust Demand for Smartphones & Tablet PCs Offering Compelling MAR Experience Drives Market Growth Rising Mobile Subscriptions Sets the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion Developments in High-Speed Networks Support New App Possibilities for Mobile AR Enabling Mobile AR and VR with 5G Networks Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of Mobile AR Lack of Awareness & Penetration in Addressable Markets Lack of Visibility Technology Limitations Failure to Meet Consumer Expectations Privacy Issues

Table 1: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Marketing (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 4: Marketing (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Gaming (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 6: Gaming (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Education (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Education (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 11: United States Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 12: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 13: Canadian Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Canadian Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 15: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 16: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 17: Chinese Demand for Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 18: Chinese Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: European Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 20: European Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 21: European Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 22: European Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 23: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 24: French Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 GERMANY Table 25: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 27: Italian Demand for Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Italian Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 29: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 30: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 31: Rest of Europe Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 32: Rest of Europe Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 33: Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 34: Asia-Pacific Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2

and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 35: Rest of World Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 36: Rest of World Mobile Augmented Reality (MAR) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027

Total Companies Profiled: 103

