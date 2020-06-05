Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations



On 29 May 2020, NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") granted a total of 10 036 own shares free of charge outside the stock exchange to non-executive Directors of Bekaert as remuneration for the performance of the duties as Chairperson or member of the Board of Directors. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 856 361 to 3 846 325.

