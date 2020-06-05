New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphene Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180703/?utm_source=GNW

4 by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Graphene Nanoplatelets market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 39.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$16.8 to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$26.6 worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Graphene Nanoplatelets segment will reach a market size of US$10.7 by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Graphene market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 35.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$56.1 in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Graphene market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd.; ACS Material, LLC; AMO GmbH; BGT Materials Limited; CVD Equipment Corporation; Directa Plus S.p.A.; Global Graphene Group; Grafoid Inc.; Graphene NanoChem PLC; Graphene Square Inc.; Graphenea S.A.; Graphensic AB; Haydale Graphene Industries Plc; NanoXplore, Inc.; Thomas Swan & Company Ltd.; Vorbeck Materials Corp.; XG Sciences, Inc.; Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Corporation Limited





GRAPHENE MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Graphene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Graphene Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Graphene Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Graphene Nanoplatelets (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Graphene Nanoplatelets (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Graphene Oxide (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Graphene Oxide (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: Electronics (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 10: Electronics (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: Composites (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 12: Composites (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Energy (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 14: Energy (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027 Table 15: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Graphene Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 17: United States Graphene Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 18: United States Graphene Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: United States Graphene Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Graphene Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 21: Canadian Graphene Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 22: Graphene Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027 Table 23: Canadian Graphene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: Canadian Graphene Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Market for Graphene: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Japanese Graphene Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 27: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Graphene in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Graphene Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 29: Chinese Graphene Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 30: Chinese Graphene Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 31: Chinese Demand for Graphene in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Chinese Graphene Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Graphene Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 33: European Graphene Market Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 34: European Graphene Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 35: European Graphene Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027 Table 36: European Graphene Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: European Graphene Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027 Table 38: European Graphene Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 39: Graphene Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 40: French Graphene Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 41: Graphene Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ by Application: 2020-2027 Table 42: French Graphene Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 GERMANY Table 43: Graphene Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: German Graphene Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 45: Graphene Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: Graphene Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 47: Italian Graphene Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 48: Italian Graphene Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 49: Italian Demand for Graphene in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Italian Graphene Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 51: United Kingdom Market for Graphene: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 52: United Kingdom Graphene Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 53: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Graphene in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 54: Graphene Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Graphene Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020-2027 Table 56: Rest of Europe Graphene Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 57: Rest of Europe Graphene Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ by Application: 2020-2027 Table 58: Rest of Europe Graphene Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 59: Graphene Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Graphene Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Graphene Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ by Application: 2020-2027 Table 62: Asia-Pacific Graphene Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 63: Rest of World Graphene Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 64: Graphene Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027 Table 65: Rest of World Graphene Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 66: Rest of World Graphene Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 97

