5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Software market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 64.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$14 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$32.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Software segment will reach a market size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Hadoop market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 58.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$49.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Hadoop market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Cloudera, Inc.; Datameer, Inc.; FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation); Hitachi Vantara Corporation; Hortonworks, Inc.; MapR Technologies, Inc.; MarkLogic Corporation; Teradata Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Hadoop Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hadoop Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Hadoop Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Software (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Software (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Hardware (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Hardware (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Services (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Services (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 9: BFSI (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 10: BFSI (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 11: Government Sector (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 12: Government Sector (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: IT & ITES (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 14: IT & ITES (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027 Table 15: Healthcare (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 16: Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 17: Telecommunication (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 18: Telecommunication (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Retails (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 20: Retails (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Hadoop Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 23: United States Hadoop Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 24: United States Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: United States Hadoop Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Hadoop Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 27: Canadian Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 28: Hadoop Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027 Table 29: Canadian Hadoop Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 30: Canadian Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Market for Hadoop: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Japanese Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hadoop in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 34: Hadoop Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 35: Chinese Hadoop Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 36: Chinese Hadoop Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 37: Chinese Demand for Hadoop in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Chinese Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Hadoop Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 39: European Hadoop Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 40: European Hadoop Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 41: European Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 42: European Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 43: European Hadoop Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 44: European Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 45: Hadoop Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 46: French Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Product: 2

VS 2027 Table 47: Hadoop Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 48: French Hadoop Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 GERMANY Table 49: Hadoop Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: German Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2

VS 2027 Table 51: Hadoop Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 52: Hadoop Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 53: Italian Hadoop Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 54: Italian Hadoop Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027 Table 55: Italian Demand for Hadoop in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Italian Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Hadoop: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027 Table 58: United Kingdom Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 59: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hadoop in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 60: Hadoop Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 61: Rest of Europe Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027 Table 62: Rest of Europe Hadoop Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 63: Rest of Europe Hadoop Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 64: Rest of Europe Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 65: Hadoop Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Hadoop Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 68: Asia-Pacific Hadoop Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 69: Rest of World Hadoop Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027 Table 70: Hadoop Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027 Table 71: Rest of World Hadoop Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 72: Rest of World Hadoop Market Share Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



