Oslo, 5 June 2020

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is pleased to publish the audited Annual Report for 2019 and the 2020 Annual Statement of Reserves in accordance with the Continuing obligations of stock exchange listed companies. The reports are also available at the company’s web site.

There is no material change in the audited accounts compared to the Q4 Report, which was released on 27 February 2020.

Interoil’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday 30 June 2020, in accordance with the company’s revised Financial Calendar.

Interoil wishes to highlight the following recent events mentioned in the Report of the Board of Directors.

In May 2020 Turgas notified Interoil that it would resume gas off-takings from the Mana and Ambrosia fields in Colombia and Interoil restarted its deliveries accordingly.

Also, in May, Interoil agreed on a new credit line facility worth USD 1.8 million and with a term of 19 months.

ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

