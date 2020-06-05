Pune, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polyethylene market is set to gain momentum from its increasing usage in a wide range of industries, especially in construction and packaging. This is because PE provides increased impact strength, good electrical treeing resistance, excellent chemical resistance, high ductility, and reduced weight at a lower cost. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recently published report, titled, “Polyethylene (PE) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026,” The report further states that the PE market size stood at USD 103.49 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 143.30 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/polyethylene-pe-market-101584





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

How will the market be affected in the near future?

Which companies are set to generate the largest revenue?

What are the market opportunities, dynamics, and challenges?

Which factors are responsible for the growth of the market?

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Polyethylene Industry,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/polyethylene-pe-market-101584







Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand from Food & Beverage Industry to Augment Growth

Polyethylene is experiencing high demand from several industries, such as consumer goods, food & beverage, electrical & electronics, and automotive. It is capable of providing high rigidity that further helps manufacturers in the packaging of electrical and automotive spare parts. Manufacturers in the automotive industry are aiming to surge the efficiency of the vehicles by lowering their weight. Polyethylene delivers easy stiffness, sealing, and processability properties. In the food & beverage industry, the demand for packaging materials is, in turn, increasing the usage of polyethylene. It can prevent the damage of food items from moisture. These factors are expected to boost the polyethylene market growth in the coming years.

Segment-

Packaging Segment to Dominate Owing to Increasing Usage of Polyethylene

Based on end use industry, the market is categorized into agriculture, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, packaging, electrical & electronics, automotive, consumer goods/lifestyle, infrastructure & construction, and others. Out of these, the automotive segment held 5.6% polyethylene market share in 2018. The packaging segment is set to dominate the market in the coming years backed by the extensive usage of polyethylene for manufacturing a wide variety of packaging solutions, mainly for the food & beverage industry.





Browse Summary of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/polyethylene-pe-market-101584





Regional Analysis-



High Demand for Consumer Goods in the U.S. to Drive Growth in North America

North America procured USD 18.0 billion in 2018 in terms of revenue. The region is expected to grow considerably because of the high demand for polyethylene from the automotive, packaging, electrical & electronics, and healthcare & pharmaceuticals industries. The U.S. is presently dominating owing to the high demand for consumer goods and the increasing availability of petrochemicals at fair costs.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to lead the market throughout the forthcoming years stoked by the existence of industry giants in the developing nations, such as India and China. In addition to that, the infrastructure & construction and packaging industries in these regions are seeking for PE. It is also being used to make sports goods, textiles, and toys in this region.



Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Follow the Strategy of Acquisition to Strengthen Position

The market consists of several organizations that are presently engaging in joint venture and acquisition strategies to intensify competition by strengthen their position.



Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the polyethylene manufacturers operating in the market. They are as follows:

BASF SE

LyondellBasell

China National Petroleum Corporation

Borouge

DuPont

SABIC

China Petroleum Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Formosa Plastics Group

Orpic

Total S.A.

Tasnee

INEOS

ExxonMobil Chemical

Braskem

Other players





Quick Buy – Polyethylene (PE) Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101584







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Polyethylene Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type High-density Polyethylene Low-density Polyethylene Linear low-density Polyethylene



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/polyethylene-pe-market-101584







Below are two of the latest industry developments:

June 2019: Bemis Company Inc. was successfully acquired by Amcor to broaden the latter’s footprint and scale capabilities in the packaging industry.

February 2019: MGM’s flexible packaging unit was acquired by Sealed Air Corporation to expand its operations in Asia Pacific. It would aid the company in broadening its lamination and printing capabilities in the region.





Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Polypropylene Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Plastic Container Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (PET, PP, HDPE, LDPE, and Others), By Container Type (Bottle & Jars, Pails, Tubs, Cups & Bowls, and Others), By End-Use (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics, FMCG, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Construction Films Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (PP/BOPP, PET/BOPET, LLDPE, HDPE, POLYAMIDE/BOPA, PVB, PVC, LDPE, Others), By Application (Barriers & protective, Decorative, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Glass, Metal, Paper & Paperboard), By Product (Plastic Bottles, Caps & Closures, Pre-Fillable Inhalers, Vials & Ampoules), By Packaging Type (Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary), By Drug Delivery Mode (Oral Drug Delivery Packaging, Injectable Packaging, Topical Drug Delivery Packaging, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Packaging), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material (Mineral Wool {Glass Wool, Stone Wool}, Foamed Plastics {Expanded Polystyrene [EPS], Extruded Polystyrene [XPS], Polyurethane [PU], Polyisocyanurate [PIR], and Other Foamed Plastics}, Cellulose, Aerogels, and Others), By End-Use (Residential and Non-residential), By Application Area (Floor & Basement, Wall, and Roof & Ceiling), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Polyurethane (PU) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Molded Foam, Elastomers, Adhesives & Sealants, Coatings, and Others), By Application (Furniture, Construction, Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Packaging, Footwear, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026







About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/polyethylene-pe-market-9321

