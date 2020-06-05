Stockholm, June 5, 2020 – Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) today announces that its education subsidiary Knowledge AI Inc (“Knowledge AI”) has been awarded a contract worth 10,000 USD to conduct a paid pilot for its education solution KAIT in Chile, South America.

Knowledge AI is working with the Agrosuper Foundation, which is a philanthropic foundation of a multi-billion dollar South American conglomerate Agrosuper SA, to roll-out the KAIT platform in South America. The contract will pay for the setting up of Amazon Cloud as well as translating the KAIT software to Spanish. The pilot is expected to start in the second half of 2020 with a school in Chile. Once the pilot is successfully completed, the Foundation is expected to fund the distribution of KAIT to schools in the region for philanthropic reasons.

“This is our first commercial pilot in South America and we are fortunate to find a Foundation interesting in investing in improving the quality of education in South America,” says Joonhee Won, CEO of Knowledge AI Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Johannes Haglund, Chief of Staff

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 5, 2020 at 08:50 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Now Anoto is a cloud based software solution provider based on its patented dot pattern technology which provides a methodology for accumulating digital big data from analogue inputs. Anoto Cloud includes Anoto’s four solutions: KAIT – the world’s first AI solution for offline education; ACE – Anoto’s new and improved enterprise forms solutions; aDNA – Anoto’s secure interactive marketing solution; and Dr. Watson – Anoto’s biometric authentication and security solution. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment