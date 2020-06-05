New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Car Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101169/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Embedded market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 18.4% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$6 Billion to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$7.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Embedded segment will reach a market size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Connected Car Solutions market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 16.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$21.9 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Connected Car Solutions market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aeris Communications; Airbiquity, Inc.; Apple Inc.; AT&T, Inc.; Audi AG; Automotive Grade Linux Foundation; Bayerische Motoren Werke AG; Cisco Systems Inc.; Daimler AG; Delphi Automotive LLP; Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.; Ford Motor Company; Freescale Semiconductor Inc; General Motors Company; Google Inc.; Honda Motor Co. Ltd; Intel Corporation; Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc.; Microsoft Corp.; Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.; NXP Semiconductors N.V.; Octo Telematics SpA; QNX Software Systems Ltd.; Qualcomm Inc.; Renault Group; Robert Bosch GmbH; Sierra Wireless; Texas Instruments Inc.; TomTom International BV; Toyota Motor Corp; Verizon Communications, Inc.; Verizon Telematics Inc.; Vodafone Automotive SpA; Vodafone Group Plc; WirelessCar





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101169/?utm_source=GNW



CONNECTED CAR SOLUTIONS MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Internet of Things: The Technology Platform for Connected Cars Recent Market Activity Connected Cars: The Future of Driving In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Systems to Power First Generation Intelligent Connected Cars Reliable Internet Connectivity: A Vital Prerequisite for Connected Cars Cloud Computing in the Automobile Industry Signals a New Era of Mobility Cloud to Tackle Connected Cars & Their Big Data Challenges Cloud Computing: The Key to Connected Car Data Security Mobile Convergence with the Connected Car: A Fundamental Trend Gains Momentum 4G Mobile Network Technology to Connect Cars at Lightning Internet Speeds Smartphone-to-Car Connectivity: Turning Smartphones into the Control Keys for Connected Cars Rising Number of Web-based Apps to Promote Embedded Connectivity Growing Focus on Safety Spurs Interest in Embedded Connectivity Connected Cars Signal Opportunities for the Telecom Sector With Emerging Markets Projected to Drive Over 60% of Global Auto Industry Profits, China Stands Out as the Global Growth Engine Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries to Boost Demand for Value Added Content Per Car A Peek Into Market Challenges Change in Car Ownership Models to Affect the Market for Connected Car Solutions Incompatibility of Various Platforms Hampers Adoption of Connectivity Solutions Concerns over Data Privacy: A Market Dampener Device Democracy: The Solution to Privacy Issues in Connected Cars Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 020 & 2025 Connected Car Solutions Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Automotive OEMs Audi AG (Germany) Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany) Daimler AG (Germany) Ford Motor Company (USA) Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (UK) General Motors Company (USA) Honda Motor Co. Ltd (Japan) Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan) Renault Group (France) Toyota Motor Corp (Japan) Connectivity Technology Providers Automotive Grade Linux Foundation (USA) Airbiquity (USA) Apple Inc. (USA) Delphi Automotive LLP (UK) Freescale Semiconductor Inc (USA) Google Inc. (USA) Harman International (USA) Intel Corporation (USA) Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc. (Canada) Cisco (USA) Microsoft Corporation (USA) NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) Octo Telematics SpA (Italy) QNX Software Systems Ltd. (Canada) Qualcomm Incorporated (USA) Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Texas Instruments Incorporated (USA) TomTom International BV. (The Netherlands) Verizon Telematics Inc. (USA) WirelessCar (Sweden) Telecom Operators Aeris Communications (USA) AT&T (USA) Sierra Wireless (Canada) Vodafone Group Plc (UK) Vodafone Automotive SpA (Italy) Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Post Recession Recovery Growth in the Automotive Industry Slows Down, Disruptive Technologies Will Drive the Revenue Potential of the Industry Rethinking Revenue Streams: Auto OEMs Focus on Differentiated In-Vehicle Experience to Counterbalance Falling Revenues from Slowing New Car Sales Connected Cars Emerge Into the New Digital Battleground for Auto Makers Growing Investments in ITS: Signals Robust Prospects for “ Street to Vehicle” Connectivity Connected Cars to Drive Alternate Revenue Streams for Automakers by Opening up New Growth Avenues in Managed Car Services Growing Demand for In-Vehicle Services: A Positive Sign for Connected Car Solutions Increased Collaboration Along the Automotive Value Chain Bodes Well for Connected Cars Deployment of Mandatory Telematics Extends Regulatory Driven Strength to Embedded Telematics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Connected Car Solutions Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Connected Car Solutions Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027 Table 3: Embedded (Connectivity Solution) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 4: Embedded (Connectivity Solution) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 5: Integrated (Connectivity Solution) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 6: Integrated (Connectivity Solution) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Tethered (Connectivity Solution) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Tethered (Connectivity Solution) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Connected Car Solutions Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 9: United States Connected Car Solutions Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution: 2

to 2027 Table 10: United States Connected Car Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Connectivity Solution: 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 11: Canadian Connected Car Solutions Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution: 2020 to 2027 Table 12: Connected Car Solutions Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity Solution for 2020 and 2027 JAPAN Table 13: Japanese Market for Connected Car Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution for the Period 2020-2027 Table 14: Japanese Connected Car Solutions Market Share Analysis by Connectivity Solution: 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 15: Chinese Connected Car Solutions Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution for the Period 2020-2027 Table 16: Chinese Connected Car Solutions Market by Connectivity Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2

and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Connected Car Solutions Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 17: European Connected Car Solutions Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 18: European Connected Car Solutions Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: European Connected Car Solutions Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution: 2020-2027 Table 20: European Connected Car Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Connectivity Solution: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 21: Connected Car Solutions Market in France by Connectivity Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 22: French Connected Car Solutions Market Share Analysis by Connectivity Solution: 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 23: Connected Car Solutions Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution for the Period 2020-2027 Table 24: German Connected Car Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Connectivity Solution: 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 25: Italian Connected Car Solutions Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: Italian Connected Car Solutions Market by Connectivity Solution: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2

and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 27: United Kingdom Market for Connected Car Solutions: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution for the Period 2020-2027 Table 28: United Kingdom Connected Car Solutions Market Share Analysis by Connectivity Solution: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 29: Rest of Europe Connected Car Solutions Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution: 2020-2027 Table 30: Rest of Europe Connected Car Solutions Market Share Breakdown by Connectivity Solution: 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 31: Connected Car Solutions Market in Asia-Pacific by Connectivity Solution: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Asia-Pacific Connected Car Solutions Market Share Analysis by Connectivity Solution: 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 33: Rest of World Connected Car Solutions Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Connectivity Solution: 2020 to 2027 Table 34: Connected Car Solutions Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Connectivity Solution for 2020 and 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 72

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03101169/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001