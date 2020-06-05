New York, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037267/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Wire Cutting EDM market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$94.3 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$90.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Wire Cutting EDM segment will reach a market size of US$231.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$815.8 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AAEDM Corp.; AccuteX Technologies Co., Ltd.; Beaumont Machine; CHMER EDM; Excetek Technologies Co., Ltd.; GF Machining Solutions Management SA; Kent Industrial USA, Inc.; KNUTH Machine Tools; Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.; MC Machinery Systems, Inc.; ONA Electroerosion S.A.; Sodick, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Metal Shaping: A Key Process in Manufacturing Engineering Recent Market Activity Manufacturing Industry: The Sole Determinant of Demand for EDM Recession Deeply Impacts the Manufacturing Growth in Developed Economies Why the Recession Shock Impacted the EDM Market? A Reinvented Manufacturing Industry Promising GDP Growth to Usher New Era Challenges Facing Global Economy Factors Favoring Economic Growth Global Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI to Encourage Spending on Manufacturing Equipment by Assembly Plants Improving Plant Capacity Utilization Sets Ground for New Equipment Purchases Developments in Micro & Nano EDM Spur Opportunities in Microfabrication Applications Increasing Use of Complex Materials Drives Demand for EDM Growing Focus on Resource Efficient Manufacturing Processes Drives Preference for EDM Global Shortage of Skilled Labor Spurs Demand for Automated CNC EDM Market Opportunities Rapidly Shift Towards Emerging Countries, Post-Recession A Stable Medical Device Manufacturing Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth Technology Refinements in Wire EDM to Double Productivity in Medical Device Manufacturing Aerospace Production to Benefit Demand for EDM Steady Automobile Production Drives Demand for CNC EDM in Automotive Machining Continuous Technology Improvements to Spur Growth in the EDM Market Demand for High-End EDM Technology Spur Advancements in EDM Latest Technological Advancements in EDM Automatic Wire Threading Capabilities in One Single Machine to Minimize Accuracy Errors Integration of MTConnect Communications Protocol for Greater Accuracy and Repeatability In-Process Inspection Systems for Higher Accuracy and Efficiency Integration of Vision Systems Enhance Finished Product Quality Advanced Touchscreen Controls Automation Leads to Precise Predictability and Remarkable Repeatability Research Trends in EDM Research on Electrode Materials and Rapid Electrode Production Focus on Automation Spotlight on Green Manufacturing Research on Dry EDM Focus on Micro and Nano EDM Growing Popularity of Ultrafast Lasers: A Major Threat to the Growth of EDM High Speed Milling Cannibalizes Demand for EDM in the Mold & Die Industry

