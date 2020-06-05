Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart LED Bulbs Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global smart led bulbs market.



This report focuses on the smart LED bulbs market which is experiencing strong growth. the report gives a guide to the smart LED bulbs market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The global smart LED bulbs market is expected to decline from $8.82 billion in 2019 and to $7.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -15%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain from production to international trade has been impacted negatively. The market is then expected to recover and reach $14.09 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 23.4%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the smart led bulbs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? the Smart LED Bulbs global market report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. it traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. it places the market within the context of the wider smart led bulbs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. it covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

the trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The smart led bulbs market section of the report gives context. it compares the smart led bulbs market with other segments of the smart led bulbs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. it analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, smart led bulbs indicators comparison.

The smart LED bulbs market consists of sales of smart LED bulbs and related services that are used in indoor and outdoor lighting. The smart LED bulb establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing smart LED bulbs and required accessories. Smart bulb is an internet-enabled LED light bulb that allows the lighting to be personalized, programmed and regulated.



Europe was the largest region in the smart LED bulbs market in 2019. North America and Asia Pacific were the fastest growing regions in the smart LED bulbs market in the forecast period.



In October 2019, Signify, the world leader in connected LED lighting systems, software and services, acquired Eaton Corporation for $1.4 billion in cash. Through this acquisition, Signify estimates that the deal will increase its revenues from the professional sales sector from 42% to 53% of total sales. Increasing that sector revenue share will presumably rise the margins significantly. Eaton Corporation, an Ireland based company, provides energy-efficient solutions that help customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably.



The smart LED bulbs market covered in this report is segmented by technology into wired technology; wireless technology. It is also segmented by application into indoor lighting; outdoor lighting.



The higher cost of installation of smart LED bulbs is a key factor hampering the growth of the smart LED bulbs market. The initial cost of integrating or replacing the lighting system in industrial installations is high, especially for small and medium-sized industries. Popular brands of smart LED bulbs such as Philips Hue and LIFX can at times charge as much as $60 per bulb, depending on factors such as form, size and whether they can produce different colours or simply varying shades of white. Therefore, higher cost of installation is expected to limit the growth of the smart LED bulbs market.



The Wi-Fi enabled LED bulbs is a key trend in the smart LED bulbs market. Wi-Fi-enabled LED bulbs connect to the home router and therefore, do not need a network that cuts down on clutter and problems. Wi-Fi capable lights can be operated easily through the brand-connected application. They can also be used with smart assistants, like Alexa and Google, to monitor the lights. Lifx is one of the upcoming players for Wi-Fi LED lights, the brand is widely seen as Philips' top competitor, leading the way in new and intelligent lighting. Although Lifx lights are more expensive than the products of Philips, they burn brighter, last longer, and give off infrared light in the dark, making them suitable for outdoor and porch fixtures near security cameras.



The development of smart cities is a key factor driving the growth of the smart LED bulbs market. The lighting of smart cities will play a major role in the market growth and the future of street lighting systems in smart cities will be LED lighting network. With the rise of smart cities, the lighting controls industry will be driven as countries will witness a revolution in the areas of light management. For instance, in 2019, the Indian government is committed to creating 100 smart cities, and as part of the US$14 billion plan, 99 cities have already been announced. Therefore, the development of smart cities is expected to drive the smart LED bulbs market.



